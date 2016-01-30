Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Drops Season-Opening Twin Bill

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 30, 2016 | 7:58 p.m.

SBCC opened the 2016 baseball season in fine fashion, taking a 4-0 first-inning lead on Saturday at Pershing Park. But Cabrillo shut the No. 4 Vaqueros out over the last 17 innings and posted a pair of wins, 10-4 and 1-0.

 The Vaqueros were held to five hits in the first game and three in the second. They struck out 14 times in the opener and 12 times in the nightcap, which ended at 6:20 p.m.

 “It was disappointing setback, it was very obvious that we weren’t ready to play,” said SBCC coach Jeff Walker. “We have a lot of new guys out there and a lot of guys who were playing for the first time in college. I think nerves got to us a little bit.

 “We have to do a better job of winning the strike-throwing contest and a better job of putting the ball in play. Those are easy, fixable things.”

 Designated hitter Nicolas Bereaud had a two-run single in the four-run first when the Vaqueros took advantage of two walks and a hit batter that brought home the first run. Catcher Jake Gagain went 3-for-5 and scored a run.

 Cabrillo scored four unearned runs in the third after an infield error with two outs. Scott Akrop drove in two with a double to right and he went 2-4 with four RBIs.

 The Seahawks chased starter Ian Clark after a single to lead off the sixth inning. Cabrillo scored five runs in the inning off two relievers to snap the 4-4 tie and take a 9-4 lead.

 SBCC center fielder Nicholas Allman was outstanding in the nightcap. He made a long run and dive to rob Clayton Andrews of a hit to end the third inning and then threw out Akrop at the plate on a two-out single by Zane Gelphman in the fourth.

 The only run of the second game, which was played mostly under the lights, came in the top of the fifth. Mike Mine drew a walk, went to second on a balk and scored on a double to left by Zach Thibault.

 The Vaqueros got a runner to third three times in the second game but couldn’t get a timely hit.

 Davis Messer pitched well as the starter in Game 2, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts. Steven Ledesma tossed three innings of one-hit relief.

 “We have a lot of work to do but it’s a long year and you’re only as good as your next performance,” said Walker.

 SBCC travels to Saddleback for a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 