SBCC Drops Season-Opening Twin Bill

Baseball

SBCC opened the 2016 baseball season in fine fashion, taking a 4-0 first-inning lead on Saturday at Pershing Park. But Cabrillo shut the No. 4 Vaqueros out over the last 17 innings and posted a pair of wins, 10-4 and 1-0.

The Vaqueros were held to five hits in the first game and three in the second. They struck out 14 times in the opener and 12 times in the nightcap, which ended at 6:20 p.m.

“It was disappointing setback, it was very obvious that we weren’t ready to play,” said SBCC coach Jeff Walker. “We have a lot of new guys out there and a lot of guys who were playing for the first time in college. I think nerves got to us a little bit.

“We have to do a better job of winning the strike-throwing contest and a better job of putting the ball in play. Those are easy, fixable things.”

Designated hitter Nicolas Bereaud had a two-run single in the four-run first when the Vaqueros took advantage of two walks and a hit batter that brought home the first run. Catcher Jake Gagain went 3-for-5 and scored a run.

Cabrillo scored four unearned runs in the third after an infield error with two outs. Scott Akrop drove in two with a double to right and he went 2-4 with four RBIs.

The Seahawks chased starter Ian Clark after a single to lead off the sixth inning. Cabrillo scored five runs in the inning off two relievers to snap the 4-4 tie and take a 9-4 lead.

SBCC center fielder Nicholas Allman was outstanding in the nightcap. He made a long run and dive to rob Clayton Andrews of a hit to end the third inning and then threw out Akrop at the plate on a two-out single by Zane Gelphman in the fourth.

The only run of the second game, which was played mostly under the lights, came in the top of the fifth. Mike Mine drew a walk, went to second on a balk and scored on a double to left by Zach Thibault.

The Vaqueros got a runner to third three times in the second game but couldn’t get a timely hit.

Davis Messer pitched well as the starter in Game 2, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts. Steven Ledesma tossed three innings of one-hit relief.

“We have a lot of work to do but it’s a long year and you’re only as good as your next performance,” said Walker.

SBCC travels to Saddleback for a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.