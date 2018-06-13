SBCC Drops WSC Softball Opener at Bakersfield

Softball

Kylee Fahy tossed a three-hitter on Thursday, and Bakersfield got a run in the sixth to slip past SBCC 2-1 in a WSC North softball opener at Bakersfield.

Fahy struck out eight and walked one. Calista Wendell was nearly as impressive for the Vaqueros (8-7, 0-1), throwing a six-hitter and allowing one earned run.

Bakersfield scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth when Chavez singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Haleigh Hutton.

“It was definitely a pitchers’ showdown today,” said Vaquero coach Justine Bosio. “Calista threw a great game. I was very proud of her for stepping up and keeping us in the game the entire time. She held a strong Bakersfield team to one earned run.

“Their pitcher kept us guessing at the plate and we just weren't able to get runners on base to score the go-ahead run. These close games are fun to be a part of because as a coaching staff, we are able to watch our girls’ training come into play. It just didn't end up in our favor this time."

The Vaqueros will host Hancock on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.