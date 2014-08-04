SBCC Earns Designation as Oracle IT Academy

Santa Barbara City College’s Computer Information Systems Department continues to expand its certified professional designation programs with the recently named designation as an Oracle IT Academy.

The Oracle designation now brings the total number of SBCC IT academies to five affiliations.

“Students and professionals who earn these designations have a ‘leg-up’ in the competitive information technology workforce,” SBCC professor Esther Frankel. “Potential employers look favorably on new hires who already have obtained these certifications. Working professionals stay current in their fields and bring additional expertise to their positions.”

SBCC student Raul Ochoa agrees: “Regular classes are theoretical while the academies’ curricula are more practical and relevant to what you’re studying.”

Headquartered in Redwood, Oracle is a U.S.-based multinational computer technology corporation which provides clients with complete, open and integrated business software.

As its first course offering this fall, SBCC’s Oracle IT Academy will offer CIS 252 — MySQL Design and Programming. MySQL is the world’s most popular open-source relational database management system, according to Professor Frankel. It is used in a variety of environments, particularly in the development of Web 2.0 and e-commerce applications. More than 400 blue-chip clients and a wide range of market leaders use MySQL such as Google, Facebook, eBay and Amazon web services.

This course will prepare students to take the Oracle Certified (OCP) MySQL Developer certification exam, and they will have access to the official Oracle course materials at substantially reduced costs. Students also will receive discounts on practice and certification exams for the associated certification exam.

SBCC IT Academies

SBCC’s Oracle, Citrix, Microsoft, VMware and Cisco (taught through the college’s Computer Network Engineering and Electronics Department) academies will all offer official certification courses in the 2014-15 academic year, including five in the fall. Certification courses include Windows 7 Desktop Administration, Exchange Server Administration and Citrix XenDesktop Administration. Students will enjoy the same benefits in many of these other courses, including access to official course curriculum and discounts on certification exams. A Linux+ certification course also will be available.

The majority of IT courses is offered online or in the evenings. While many of the courses offered are certification oriented, the primary focus is to provide students with practical job skills. But the definition of students spills over to working professionals who enroll.

“Our goal is to not only train students for IT careers," Frankel said, "but to provide workforce training and development for local employers also.”

For more information, contact Frankel at [email protected].

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.