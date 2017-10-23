SBCC Earns Eighth Straight WSC Golf Win

Golf

Elly Carlson shot 81 on Monday and Stephanie Farouze carded an 82 as SBCC used a balanced attack to capture its eighth straight WSC women’s golf tourney by 22 strokes.

Carlson, a freshman from Colorado Springs, returned after missing the last two tourneys with an injury. She tied for third in WSC No. 8 at par-71 Simi Hills GC, two shots behind the co-medalists, Brooke Logsdon of Moorpark and Brandi Borjon of Bakersfield, who shot 79.

Farouze tied for sixth and Lauren Calvin (83) tied for eighth. Vanessa Watkins and Elle Gaston shot 85 and tied for 10th, giving the Vaqueros five players between 81 and 85. The low four scorers count toward the team total.

SBCC won the team title with 331 strokes. Moorpark was second at 353 and Bakersfield placed third with 368. The Vaqueros are 66-1 overall and 40-0 in WSC competition. They lead Canyons (28-12) by 12 games with two tourneys to play.

It was the eighth straight WSC title for Santa Barbara and the 10th tourney title on the season. The Vaqueros have captured 22 WSC tourneys in a row, dating back to Oct. 19, 2015.

“I really liked our balanced scoring but it was the same story we’ve been seeing for most of the year,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “We played some good golf, then had some big numbers at the end. Elly had a triple-bogey and Stephanie got a 2-stroke penalty on the last hole.

“It was a grueling day with lots of wind and very high temperatures (the high was 97 degrees in Simi Valley).”

The Vaqueros, who’ve finished first and second in the state the last two years, will go for their third straight WSC season title on Sunday and Monday in WSC No. 9 and 10 at Kern River GC in Bakersfield.

WSC No. 8

At par-71 Simi Hills GC

Final scores

Team -- 1, SBCC 331. 2, Moorpark 353. 3, Bakersfield 368. 4, Citrus 376 (won tiebreaker). 5, Canyons 376. 6, Antelope Valley 384.

Medalist (par 71) -- 1 (tie), Brooke Logsdon, Moorpark, 79; Brandi Borjon, Bakersfield, 79. 3 (tie), Elly Carlson, SBCC, 81; Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 81; Michaela Klundt, Antelope Valley, 81.

SBCC scores -- 3 (tie), Carlson 81. 6 (tie), Stephanie Farouze 82. 8 (tie), Lauren Calvin 83. 10 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 85; Elle Gaston 85. Kayla Karst 99.

WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 40-0. 2, Canyons 28-12. 3, Moorpark 17-23. 4, Citrus 16-24. 5, Bakersfield 14-26. 6, Antelope Valley 5-35.

SBCC overall record -- 66-1.