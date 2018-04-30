SBCC Earns Spot in Regional, Steinberger Ties For 9th in WSC Finals

Golf

Zach Steinberger shot 153 to finish ninth on Monday in the WSC Men’s Golf Finals at Crystalaire Country Club in Llano. Steinberger, a former Dos Pueblos High star, shot 76 and 77.

SBCC took fourth in the nine-team tourney at 793. Canyons won both WSC No. 11 and No. 12 with scores of 362 and 375 for a 737 that was 39 strokes better than Hancock. Ventura was third at 786.

Canyons, the defending state champion, won its ninth straight conference title with a 93-3 record. Ventura was second (73-23), followed by the Vaqueros (70-26) and Hancock (63-33). Those four teams qualified for the Southern Cal Regional next Monday, a 36-hole event at Bakersfield CC.

Austin Duffy turned in the second-best score for Santa Barbara, shooting 83-74 for a 157 that placed him 16th in the 52-player field. Duffy tied for third in WSC No. 12. Gabe Cloquet shot 78 and 81 for a 159.

Steinberger and Felix Dine were named to the All-WSC squad.

Joey Herrera of Ventura was the medalist with rounds of 2-under 70 and 2-over 74 for an even-par 144.

Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta will host the State Championships for the first time on Monday, May 14 with the 36-hole tourney starting at 7 a.m.

