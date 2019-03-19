Beach Volleyball

SBCC Edged By Marin in Beach Volleyball

The College of Marin slipped past SBCC 3-2 in a non-conference women’s beach volleyball match on a foggy Tuesday morning at East Beach. The Mariners (3-4) won the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 duos. Emma Esparza/Jacque Ortegon got a point for the Vaqueros (1-4) by stopping Krista McKee/Amanda Procter 21-11, 21-9 at No. 2. Santa Barbara’s Lea Bueker and Emma Taccone won the No. 5 match by default. The only match to go three sets was No. 4. Nattasia Farrin/Luisa Ayala of Marin outlasted SBCC’s Madie Meyer/Annie Rodgers 21-14, 11-21, 15-6. The Vaqueros will host a WSC doubleheader on Friday, taking on Moorpark at 10 a.m. and Santa Monica at noon.



Marin 3, SBCC 2



1. Alejandra Leon/Sarah Harris (Marin) def. McKenzie Garrison/Grace Trocki (SBCC) 21-12, 21-15

2. Emma Esparza/Jacque Ortegon (SBCC) def. Krista McKee/Amanda Proctor (Marin) 21-11, 21-9

3. Ashley Chanthongthip/Maggie Johnson (Marin) def. Michelle Orgel/Lily Eaves (SBCC) 21-15, 21-19

4. Nattasia Farrin/ Luisa Ayala (Marin) def Madie Meyer/Annie Rodgers (SBCC) 21-14, 11-21, 15-6

5. Lea Bueker and Emma Taccone (SBCC) won by default



