SBCC Edged by Oxnard, 3-2

Baseball

SBCC forged a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning of Thursday’s WSC North baseball game, then Oxnard scored the game-winner in the bottom half on an RBI single by Esteban Santa Cruz Ruiz. The 3-2 victory boosted the Condors’ records to 12-10-1 and 2-3.

John Jensen went 2-4 for the Vaqueros (12-9, 3-2).

Both starting pitchers turned in solid efforts. Santa Barbara’s Connor Brewster went four innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Oxnard’s Logan Gillaspie lasted 7 1/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts.

The Condors outhit the Vaqueros 9-5 and first baseman Zane Chittenden went 3-3 and sacrifice fly in the fifth that made it 2-1.

The Vaqueros tied it 2-2 in the eighth when Wes Ghan-Gibson reached on an error and went to third on an outfield error on a ball hit by Blake Ogburn. Ghan-Gibson scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2.

The Vaqueros will host Oxnard on Saturday at Pershing Park, starting at 1 p.m.

