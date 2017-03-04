SBCC Edges Out Grossmont 5-4

Tennis

SBCC’s top four singles teams posted wins for a 4-0 lead on Saturday afternoon and Emerson Sekban and Spencer Ekola won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles to secure a 5-4 men’s tennis win for the Vaqueros at Pershing Park.

It was the fourth win in the last five matches for the Vaqueros (4-6). Grossmont fell to 1-6.

Sekban won 1-6, 6-1 and 10-6 in the super tiebreaker third set. It was his first Super Tiebreaker win in three tries this year. Sekban, a sophomore from England, won the last six games of the second set and took a 6-0 lead in the third-set tiebreaker.

Sekban/Ekola are 6-4 on the year in doubles and have won five of their last six.

Ekola beat Maab Al Jumali 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Diego Santos and Adolfo Ortega also posted straight-set wins.

The Vaqueros will host L.A. Pierce on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Singles

1. Emerson Sekban, SBCC, def. Morgan Peyre 1-6, 6-1, (10-6)

2. Spencer Ekola, SBCC, def. Maab Al Jumali 6-2, 6-3

3. Diego Santos, SBCC, def. Gabe de Jesus 6-3, 6-3

4. Adolfo Ortega, SBCC, def. Austin Reynolds 6-1, 6-1

5. David Colera, GC, def. Stevie Acuna 6-4, 6-1

6. Ken Oklima, GC, def. Dim Dros 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

1. Sekban/Ekola, SBCC, def. Al Jumali/Adam Elliott 8-0

2. De Jesus/Reynolds, GC, def. Santos/Acuna 8-5

3. Colera/Oklima, GC, def. Dros/Jun Zhao 8-1