SBCC Encourages Alternate Transportation Methods for Upcoming Semester

Advice

As Santa Barbara City College begins fall semester Aug. 24, students, faculty and staff will return to campus, and with them comes the challenge of traffic congestion and finding parking with demand outpacing availability.

This fall, the transportation challenges driving to and from SBCC are increased due to Caltrans construction under way on the U.S. 101-Castillo Street interchange, a major traffic artery for the campus.

“The beginning of fall semester is the busiest time during the year on all three of our campuses,” said Dr. Lori Gaskin, SBCC president. “We are actively communicating with our campus communities that there are numerous alternative transportation options other than driving your own car.”

To address this ongoing need SBCC has developed a transportation website to provide alternatives to driving a single-occupancy-vehicle (SOV) to campus. These alternatives have the potential to reduce parking demand, traffic congestion on our local streets, save individuals money spent on gas and provide the side benefit of better health through exercise.

Biking Options

In the spring, SBCC opened a new bike shop on Main Campus in partnership with Bici Centro.

The staff of volunteers assists with bike repairs and provides information about safe biking routes to the Main Campus.

The college has expanded the bike routes, added hundreds of new bike racks and four secured sheds on Main Campus.

Shuttle

After a pilot program in the spring, SBCC now offers free shuttle service for faculty, staff and students.

Throughout the day, two shuttles offer pick-up and drop-off to Main Campus from the Wake Campus and also from a City of Santa Barbara parking lot located at Garden/Cabrillo Streets.

The service runs regularly from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Car Reservations

Through a partnership with Zipcar, a leading car sharing network, SBCC faculty, staff and students can reserve one of two Zipcars located at Beach City Apartments across the street from campus.

The cars can be reserved by the hour or by the day, 24 hours a day/seven days a week and offer drivers simple and convenient transportation without the need to own a car.

Buses

In the spring, the Metropolitan Transit District purchased two new articulated ("bendy") buses for the popular 15X Express Route from Isla Vista to SBCC.

The expanded size of these buses assures enough space for riders, especially during high-volume travel hours.

SBCC's Sustainable Transportation Program offers other recommendations for commuting by employee vanpools, carpools and the train.

In addition, a financial incentive program for employees and raffle prizes, gift cards and a free parking pass for students who carpool more than 10 times a semester are available.

Four re-charging stations for electric cars are located on the college’s West Campus.

“These sustainable transportation options are a win-win solution for everyone,” said President Gaskin. “In addition to improving the parking situation, these alternatives help the college take more cars off our streets and improve the environment.”

Gaskin added that improving transportation to and from the college will improve not only the studying environment for students but also the residents of the Mesa.

“This program also lowers stress for all by not having to worry about driving and finding a parking space. Students can better focus on learning and studying and employees can better focus on supporting that important effort. The ultimate outcome is a better quality of life for our campus community and for our surrounding neighbors on the Mesa.”

For more information about SBCC’s Transportation Program, please go to http://sbcccommute.com/

About Santa Barbara City College

Founded in 1909, Santa Barbara City College currently serves approximately 25,000 students each semester, who enroll in courses for transfer preparation, career education, and foundational skills. An additional 4,500 enroll in lifelong learning classes.

SBCC was the 2013–2015 national co-winner of the prestigious Aspen Institute Prize for Community College Excellence. The college was recognized for its quality and focus in four areas: facilitating underrepresented and minority student success, student learning outcomes, degree completion and transfer rates, and labor market success in securing good jobs after college.

The college's mission states, "As a public community college dedicated to the success of each student…Santa Barbara City College provides students a diverse learning environment that inspires curiosity and discovery, promotes global responsibility and fosters opportunity for all."

— Joan Galvin is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.