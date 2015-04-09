SBCC Environmental Horticulture Department Holding Annual Plant Sale

Santa Barbara City College is proud to announce that on May 9 the Environmental Horticulture Department will be hosting its annual plant sale in the Lifescape Gardens at SBCC.

Located at 721 Cliff Drive, the Lifescape Gardens are located on the East Campus of Santa Barbara City College, directly next to parking lot 1B, just past the entrance to the stadium seats of La Playa Stadium.

The sale will begin promptly at 9 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

Door prizes and complimentary refreshments will be offered throughout the day. Tours of the Lifescape Garden will be offered by students from the Environmental Horticulture Department, and staff will be on site to offer gardening advice.

They, along with professor Michael Gonella, are continuing to work hard in the school greenhouse, cultivating a variety of plants that they can sell, including fruit-bearing trees, plants and vines, flowering plants, and succulents. The students are looking forward to seeing you at their annual plant sale this year!

— Audrey Lent represents the SBCC Environmental Horticulture Department.