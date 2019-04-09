Pixel Tracker

Softball

SBCC Erupts Late, Routs Oxnard

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 9, 2019 | 7:37 p.m.

SBCC scored 10 runs in the last three innings on Tuesday en route to a 17-6 revenge softball win at Oxnard. The Condors (13-16-1, 7-6) had beaten the Vaqueros 11-4 in Santa Barbara 16 days ago.

Santa Barbara has been on an offensive tear in the last five games, scoring 64 runs (12.8 average) while going 3-2.

Sophomore Janet Salas paced the Vaqueros (9-21, 5-7 WSC), going 3-3 with a two-run homer in the fifth, a triple and two walks. She reached base in her last five at-bats.

The Vaqueros benefitted from 15 walks, a hit batter and five Oxnard errors.

Shelby Featherston and Carson Dunckley both went 2-4 while Mia Carranza walked four straight times.

The Vaqueros led 7-6 after three innings before the Condors scored three in the fourth to cut it to 7-6. SBCC responded with three in the fifth as Hannah Weaver led off with a double and Salas followed with her second homer of the year.

The Vaqueros will play Moorpark on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in their penultimate home game. 
 

