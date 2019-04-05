Pixel Tracker

Saturday, April 6 , 2019, 7:44 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Softball

SBCC Explodes for 12 Runs in 2nd Inning, Routs Cuesta 16-3

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 5, 2019 | 6:13 p.m.

SBCC scored 12 runs on 9 hits in the second inning en route a 16-3, five-inning softball win over Cuesta at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros boosted their records to 8-19 overall and 4-7 in the WSC North.

Sixteen batters went to the plate in the bottom of the second, and shortstop Emily LoneTree had a single, a two-run double and three RBI in the explosion. LoneTree went 4-for-4 in the game and leadoff hitter Samantha Yanes was 3-4.

“Shelby [Featherston] and Carson [Dunckley] started that inning with singles and we fed off that momentum,” said LoneTree, who upped her average to .338. “We were really pumped up, everyone was hitting in that inning.”

Paige Powell had a two-run double, Featherston dropped a two-run double just inside the right-field foul line in her second at-bat of the second inning and LoneTree drove in the 11th and 12th runs with a double to left-center that gave the Vaqueros a 12-2 lead.

Cuesta (7-23, 2-9) committed seven errors, leading to nine unearned runs. The Vaqueros rapped out 16 hits, including four doubles and a triple.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen 12 runs in an inning and it was great to see,” said Vaquero coach Justine Bosio. “That’s kind of what we’ve waiting for this season, a really big inning. We were disciplined at the plate and we were putting an inside swing on inside pitches and an outside swing on the outside pitches.

 “We had a lot of balls go to right field, which was awesome to see. Even when we did hit it to people, we were hitting it hard. That’s what I always preach – to be a hard out, whether you’re fouling off a lot of pitches or hitting it hard and trying to get a hit or an error.”

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 