SBCC Explodes for 12 Runs in 2nd Inning, Routs Cuesta 16-3

Softball

SBCC scored 12 runs on 9 hits in the second inning en route a 16-3, five-inning softball win over Cuesta at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros boosted their records to 8-19 overall and 4-7 in the WSC North.

Sixteen batters went to the plate in the bottom of the second, and shortstop Emily LoneTree had a single, a two-run double and three RBI in the explosion. LoneTree went 4-for-4 in the game and leadoff hitter Samantha Yanes was 3-4.

“Shelby [Featherston] and Carson [Dunckley] started that inning with singles and we fed off that momentum,” said LoneTree, who upped her average to .338. “We were really pumped up, everyone was hitting in that inning.”

Paige Powell had a two-run double, Featherston dropped a two-run double just inside the right-field foul line in her second at-bat of the second inning and LoneTree drove in the 11th and 12th runs with a double to left-center that gave the Vaqueros a 12-2 lead.

Cuesta (7-23, 2-9) committed seven errors, leading to nine unearned runs. The Vaqueros rapped out 16 hits, including four doubles and a triple.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen 12 runs in an inning and it was great to see,” said Vaquero coach Justine Bosio. “That’s kind of what we’ve waiting for this season, a really big inning. We were disciplined at the plate and we were putting an inside swing on inside pitches and an outside swing on the outside pitches.

“We had a lot of balls go to right field, which was awesome to see. Even when we did hit it to people, we were hitting it hard. That’s what I always preach – to be a hard out, whether you’re fouling off a lot of pitches or hitting it hard and trying to get a hit or an error.”