Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:43 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 

SBCC’s Express to Success Wins Exemplary Award

Program targets students needing extra help in math, English

Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, Julie Bruno, Kathy Molloy, Alice Perez, Cecilia V. Estolano, Tom Epstein and Joseph Quintana.
Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, Julie Bruno, Kathy Molloy, Alice Perez, Cecilia V. Estolano, Tom Epstein and Joseph Quintana. (Courtesy photo)
By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | January 27, 2018 | 5:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College has been recognized as one of two colleges to receive the California Community Colleges Board of Governors Exemplary Program Award.

SBCC was honored for its Express to Success Program (ESP), which offers accelerated learning communities for students who are assessed at one to two levels below college-level math and English.

The program's goal is to help students complete required math and English classes more quickly, while at the same time preparing them to be successful in courses required for a degree or transfer.

Cecilia V. Estolano, the Board of Governors president, praised SBCC’s ESP program for “helping students navigate a successful community college career while ultimately improving student outcomes.”

This is not the first time ESP has been honored. In 2012 it received the Chancellor’s Award for Best Practices in Student Equity, and in 2014 it was honored by Washington, D.C.,-based Excelencia in Education as America’s top program for increasing Latino student success in two-year colleges.

Representing SBCC in Sacramento for the award ceremony on Jan. 16, Kathy Molloy, dean of educational programs,

paid tribute to the entire ESP team, stating “We very much appreciate this recognition of our dedicated ESP instructors, counselors and staff, who work so hard to ensure the success of our students.”

As part of a learning community, ESP students take two or more classes together, work collaboratively in class, and form study groups outside class to support their learning.

Students in ESP also receive full support from ESP counselors as well as peer tutors who have taken the course in a previous semester.

Peer tutors are especially effective in working with students since they have personal knowledge of the class and have been successful in the class themselves, SBCC said.

Beginning with 10 learning communities in Fall 2011 with nearly 300 students, the program grew to 23 learning communities and more than 1,100 students in Fall 2016.

The ESP instructional model, with its counseling and peer tutor components, has proven to be highly effective, SBCC said. Course completion rates and college persistence rates far exceed the college average.

The annual Exemplary Program Award is sponsored by the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

Nominees must show the overall success of their program; a contribution to faculty engagement; demonstrate a response to the needs of students, faculty and the college; collaborate with other programs on campus or within the community; provide evidence that demonstrates how the program supports the community college mission, and can be used as models for other community colleges.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 