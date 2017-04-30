Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Faces Cypress in Best-of-Three Baseball Regional

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 30, 2017 | 10:48 p.m.

SBCC was seeded No. 6 for the 18-team Southern Cal Regional baseball playoffs. The Vaqueros will host No. 11 Cypress on Friday at 2 p.m. in the opener of a best-of-3 series at Pershing Park.

Game 2 will be played on Saturday at SBCC at 11 a.m. with the Chargers as the designated home team. Game 3 will follow at 2 p.m., if necessary.

Santa Barbara is making its seventh straight trip to the state playoffs. The Vaqueros reached the So Cal Sectional round in 2014-15, finishing fifth in the state in both seasons. Last year, they played a first-round Regional game at home and lost to Riverside 3-2.

The Vaqueros (23-16) are ranked No. 10 in Southern Cal and won their fourth WSC North title in seven years with a 13-7 record. Cypress (27-13) tied for third in the Orange Empire Conference at 11-10.

SBCC is 15-3 at home this year. The Vaqueros are led by freshman third baseman John Jensen (.346 average, 20 RBIs), and outfielders Reinhard Lautz (.309, 15 RBIs, 14 stolen bases) and Tyler Rosen (6 homers, 30 RBIs). Jensen has hit safely in 13 of the last 15 games.

Kyle Wade leads the Vaquero pitching staff with a 6-3 record and a 3.04 ERA. Steven Elliott is 6-1 out of the bullpen with a 2.48 ERA.

Sophomore second baseman Willie Aguilar tops the Chargers with a .333 average and 3 homers. He’ll bring an 11-game hit streak in Friday’s playoff opener. Designated hitter Brando Alamo is hitting .323 and Elias Ledesma is batting .320. Left fielder Pierce Loska leads in RBIs with 27.

Sophomore right-hander Andrew Quezada is one of the top pitchers in the state with an 8-1 record, the No. 2 ERA in the state (1.08), five complete games and 74 strikeouts.

Orange Coast (31-9) is the top seed in Southern Cal, followed by Grossmont (28-7-1), Canyons (27-12), Long Beach City (26-13-1) and El Camino (33-7).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 