SBCC Facilities Bond Measure Cleared for June Ballot

Voter attention may be on next week’s presidential primary, but the Santa Barbara Community College District is already looking ahead to the next election. The district’s trustees have unanimously approved a resolution to place a $77.2 million campus maintenance/renovation bond issue on the June 3 ballot.

The bond, which will qualify the district for up to $92 million in matching state funding, will allow for building and equipment upgrades and renovations at Santa Barbara City College’s three campuses, improve academic facilities to help students prepare for jobs and/or transfer to four-year universities, and improve and modernize facilities for high-demand careers such as nursing and radiologic and imaging sciences.

“This bond measure is critical for Santa Barbara City College to maintain high quality, local higher education for this community,” said Desmond O’Neill, president of the board of trustees.

SBCC president John Romo added that some of the state matching funds would be in jeopardy if a bond is not approved this year.

Students, faculty and community members spoke in favor of the bond at the trustees’ Jan. 24 meeting.

"The strength of this measure is that most of the funds local voters would approve will be matched at the state level," Lanny Ebenstein, treasurer of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, wrote in a letter of support. "In other words, our tax dollars will go twice as far.”

The project list includes restoration and seismic safety upgrades at the Mesa, Schott Center and Wake Center campuses. Most of SBCC’s facilities are more than 40 years old and showing their age, with leaky roofs and windows, outdated heating and cooling systems, and inadequate electrical wiring. Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is another significant element the bond would address.

The bond also would support the construction of the new School of Media Arts building, which will consolidate educational programs for high-tech careers, an area of increased student interest and industry need.

The $77.2 million bond would cost homeowners an estimated $8.50 per every $100,000 of their homes’ assessed valuation. No bond monies can be spent on instructional salaries or administration, and financial and performance audits must be performed annually. By law, an independent citizens’ oversight committee will be established to supervise the implementation of the bond projects.

SBCC currently serves more than 19,000 credit students each semester and more than 50,000 community members annually through its Adult Education Division at the Schott and Wake centers.