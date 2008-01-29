Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Facilities Bond Measure Cleared for June Ballot

Voter approval of $77.2 million initiative would obligate state to add $92 million in matching funds for campus improvements.

By Noozhawk Staff | January 29, 2008 | 8:00 a.m.

Voter attention may be on next week’s presidential primary, but the Santa Barbara Community College District is already looking ahead to the next election. The district’s trustees have unanimously approved a resolution to place a $77.2 million campus maintenance/renovation bond issue on the June 3 ballot.

The bond, which will qualify the district for up to $92 million in matching state funding, will allow for building and equipment upgrades and renovations at Santa Barbara City College’s three campuses, improve academic facilities to help students prepare for jobs and/or transfer to four-year universities, and improve and modernize facilities for high-demand careers such as nursing and radiologic and imaging sciences.

“This bond measure is critical for Santa Barbara City College to maintain high quality, local higher education for this community,” said Desmond O’Neill, president of the board of trustees.

SBCC president John Romo added that some of the state matching funds would be in jeopardy if a bond is not approved this year.

Students, faculty and community members spoke in favor of the bond at the trustees’ Jan. 24 meeting.

"The strength of this measure is that most of the funds local voters would approve will be matched at the state level," Lanny Ebenstein, treasurer of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, wrote in a letter of support. "In other words, our tax dollars will go twice as far.”

The project list includes restoration and seismic safety upgrades at the Mesa, Schott Center and Wake Center campuses.  Most of SBCC’s facilities are more than 40 years old and showing their age, with leaky roofs and windows, outdated heating and cooling systems, and inadequate electrical wiring. Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is another significant element the bond would address.

The bond also would support the construction of the new School of Media Arts building, which will consolidate educational programs for high-tech careers, an area of increased student interest and industry need.

The $77.2 million bond would cost homeowners an estimated $8.50 per every $100,000 of their homes’ assessed valuation.  No bond monies can be spent on instructional salaries or administration, and financial and performance audits must be performed annually.  By law, an independent citizens’ oversight committee will be established to supervise the implementation of the bond projects.

SBCC currently serves more than 19,000 credit students each semester and more than 50,000 community members annually through its Adult Education Division at the Schott and Wake centers.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 