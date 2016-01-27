Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:13 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

SBCC Falls in Overtime at Pierce

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 27, 2016 | 9:31 p.m.

 L.A. Pierce outscored visiting SBCC 12-2 in overtime on Wednesday night to record a 79-69 WSC North men’s basketball victory in Woodland Hills.

Robert Hutchins scored a game-high 24 points for the Vaqueros (6-14, 1-5), who shot 36.2 percent and were outrebounded 58-39. Pierce made 38.2 percent and grabbed 26 rebounds at the offensive end. Hutchins hit 9-18 from the field and 3-7 from 3-point country.

 Evan Tillman, a 6-8 freshman, added 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks while Tejon Williams had 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Williams played all 45 minutes and committed 11 of his team’s 21 turnovers.

 The Vaqueros trailed the Brahmas 36-31 at intermission. Santa Barbara dropped in 7-27 on 3-pointers compared to 2-11 for the home team but was a minus-7 in free throws (12-13 to 19-29).

 Montel Shirley topped Pierce (9-14, 2-4) with 18 points. Sophomore guard Kaelan Hicks had a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds, including 11 offensive.

 SBCC will play four of its last six at home, starting with Saturday’s 7 p.m. game vs. Hancock.

