SBCC Falls to First Place Moorpark

Girls Soccer

Breanna Pilkington and Danielle Boggess staked Moorpark to a 2-0 lead with goals in the 25th and 39th minutes on Tuesday and the Raiders went on to post a 3-1 women’s soccer win over visiting SBCC.

Josefine Von Der Burg cut it to 2-1 in the 58th minute on a nice assist from Fee Van Deelan. Von Der Burg, a sophomore forward from Sweden, leads the Vaqueros (9-5, 3-2) with 10 goals.

Kelsey Matthews added an insurance score in the 67th minute for Moorpark (9-3-4, 4-0-1), which shares first place in the WSC North with Ventura after the first round of play.

“I was disappointed with the way we started in the first half,” said coach John Sisterson. “They dominated us physically and I don’t think we won a tackle or a second ball. We only had one shot on-target in the first half.

“It took us a while to settle down in the second half, then we started to connect some passes. Fee was very good in the midfield. We were unlucky on two occasions -- the ball was just about to trickle over the line and their goalkeeper clawed it away.”

Santa Barbara travels to Santa Maria on Friday for a 2 p.m. game at Hancock.