SBCC Falls to No. 1 Irvine Valley in Four Sets

SBCC came out on fire on Friday night, dominating No. 1 Irvine Valley in the first set 25-13 before the Lasers came alive to post a 3-1 men’s volleyball victory at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 13-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-20.

The 10th-ranked Vaqueros (3-8) hit .235 in the first set and .281 in the second with 11 kills and two errors. Patrick Furlong led the Lasers (8-1) with 19 kills and a .361 hitting percentage.

Sean Reynaert topped the Vaqueros with 10 kills but also had seven hitting errors. Jarrett Futch added seven kills and a .462 hitting percentage with three blocks. Jackson McDonough had seven kills and a team-high 10 digs. Kealakahi Spain produced nine digs while setter Jonathan Baldwin had 29 assists, five digs and two solo blocks.

“We played great in the first set,” said SBCC coach Jon Newton. “They’re ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason. Defensively, they’re really good and they have a lot of offensive weapons. The biggest thing we’ll take away from this is after losing the third set pretty badly, we came back, battled and showed a lot of fight. It got close at the end but we just had trouble passing tonight.”

