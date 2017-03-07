SBCC Falls to Santa Monica For Second Straight Time

Tennis

After tying the singles 3-3, Santa Monica took the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles on Tuesday to edge SBCC 5-4 in a WSC women’s tennis match in Santa Monica.

It was the second win by the Corsairs (7-2, 5-1) over the Vaqueros (5-4, 2-4) in six days. SMC won a rain makeup last Thursday, 7-2.

Lesly Zapata De Lira, Julianna Adelman and Paige Jensen posted singles wins for SBCC, all in straight sets. Mayra Jovic/Abby Mullins won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Corsairs and Sabrina Subero/Srna Lepchevska clinched it with an 8-2 win at No. 2.

The Vaqueros return to WSC action on Thursday when Ventura comes to Pershing Park for a 2 p.m. match.



Singles

1. Mayra Jovic, SM, def. Brenna Casey 6-1, 6-0

2. Abby Mullins, SM, def. Laura Berther 6-3, 6-3

3. Lesly Zapata De Lira, SBCC, def. Sabrina Subero 7-5, 6-0

4. Srna Lepchevska, SM, def. Tyler Bunderson 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

5. Julianna Adelman, SBCC, def. Iren Feher 6-3, 6-4

6. Paige Jensen, SBCC, def. Elif Ozekici 6-0, 6-0



Doubles

1. Jovic/Mullins, SM, def. Berther/Bunderson 8-1

2. Subrero/Lepchevska, SM, def. Adelman/Jensen 8-2

3. Josephine Pulver/Natasha Fleischer, SBCC, def. Feher/Ozekici 8-4