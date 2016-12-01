SBCC Falls to West LA in First Round of Tourney

College Basketball

West L.A. took control with a 16-1 run midway through the first half and went on to defeat SBCC 84-54 in the first round of the Wild West Shootout men’s basketball tournament in Culver City.

The Wildcats (5-4) led 28-13 after the 16-1 outburst and took a 36-25 lead into the locker room at halftime. West L.A. opened the second half on a 24-12 run, stretching the lead to 23 points at 60-37 with 11:49 to go.

Robert Hutchins led the Vaqueros (2-6) with 19 points and five rebounds. He made 8-of-18 from the field and 3-8 from the 3-point line. The Vaqueros were outshot 43.5 to 34.9 percent and only made 3-18 from downtown compared to 8-24 for West L.A.

Ben Clay had 10 points and six rebounds for the Vaqueros while Chris Givens grabbed seven rebounds in 16 minutes.

Malik Smith topped the Wildcats with 20 points, five rebounds and four steals. Craig Owens added 19 points and seven boards. West L.A. won the rebound battle, 50-35.

SBCC committed 20 turnovers leading to 28 points.

The Vaqueros will take on Long Beach City (1-6) in a consolation semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m.