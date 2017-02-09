Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:17 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Falls Victim to Rio Hondo Walkoff

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | February 9, 2017 | 9:44 p.m.

Rio Hondo loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday afternoon in Whittier and Danny Marquez delivered a sacrifice fly to center for a 6-5 walk-off baseball victory over SBCC.

The Vaqueros (1-4) suffered their second straight one-run loss. The Roadrunners improved to 4-2.

Santa Barbara jumped ahead 4-0 in the first on a walk, a hit batter, an error that scored Joseph Hamilton and a three-run homer by first baseman Blake Ogburn. Rio Hondo got single runs in the first and third, then took a 5-4 lead with three runs on five hits in the sixth.

Connor Brewster pitched the first five innings for the Vaqueros, allowing two runs on six hits.

The Vaqueros tied it at 5 on Tyler Rosen’s solo homer to left with no outs in the eighth.

The Roadrunners loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a walk, a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk and a hit batter. Kyle Basch replaced Jake Keily (2.1 innings, 1 run) and gave up the sacrifice fly to Marquez.

The Vaqueros were outhit 11 to 5 but four went for extra bases with doubles by Hamilton and John Jensen and the first homers of the year by Ogburn and Rosen.

Friday’s home game vs. Monterey Peninsula has been postponed due to a wet field. The Vaqueros will host Cerro Coso of Ridgecrest on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 