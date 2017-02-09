SBCC Falls Victim to Rio Hondo Walkoff

Baseball

Rio Hondo loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday afternoon in Whittier and Danny Marquez delivered a sacrifice fly to center for a 6-5 walk-off baseball victory over SBCC.

The Vaqueros (1-4) suffered their second straight one-run loss. The Roadrunners improved to 4-2.

Santa Barbara jumped ahead 4-0 in the first on a walk, a hit batter, an error that scored Joseph Hamilton and a three-run homer by first baseman Blake Ogburn. Rio Hondo got single runs in the first and third, then took a 5-4 lead with three runs on five hits in the sixth.

Connor Brewster pitched the first five innings for the Vaqueros, allowing two runs on six hits.

The Vaqueros tied it at 5 on Tyler Rosen’s solo homer to left with no outs in the eighth.

The Roadrunners loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a walk, a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk and a hit batter. Kyle Basch replaced Jake Keily (2.1 innings, 1 run) and gave up the sacrifice fly to Marquez.

The Vaqueros were outhit 11 to 5 but four went for extra bases with doubles by Hamilton and John Jensen and the first homers of the year by Ogburn and Rosen.

Friday’s home game vs. Monterey Peninsula has been postponed due to a wet field. The Vaqueros will host Cerro Coso of Ridgecrest on Sunday at 2 p.m.