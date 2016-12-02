Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Feels No Pressure Playing in Its First State Final 4

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | December 2, 2016 | 6:53 a.m.

SBCC women's soccer coach John Sisterson says there’s no pressure on his surprising squad as it plays in the State Community College Final Four on Friday.

The Vaqueros will take on Diablo Valley (No. 1 North, 17-1-6)  at Ventura College in a 7 p.m. semifinal. Four-time defending champion Cerritos (No. 1 South, 21-1-1) will take on Folsom Lake (North No. 2, 17-3-4) at 1 p.m. The championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ventura College Sportsplex.

“We’re very happy to be in the Final 4 and we don’t feel we’re under any pressure,” said Sisterson. “We’re the underdogs and we’re going to enjoy every moment, give 100 percent and try to spring another upset.”

The 14th-seeded Vaqueros (16-6-1) won four straight playoff games in the Southern California Regionals, taking out the No. 3, 6 and 2 seeds in their last three games.

“We’re peaking at the right time and I believe it’s in our hands,” said Sisterson. “We can beat anyone on a given day. We’re a 14 seed and there’s not many people who thought we could beat the No. 3, 6 and 2 seeds and make it to the Final 4. Our coaching staff has the utmost confidence in the girls and they have the talent individually and as a team to give us 110%. They play with flair, defend well and, most of all, work hard and never give up.”

The game can been seen on live stream video at http://www.vcweplayhard.com/vcSportsNetwork and live  stats are available at http://www.sbccvaqueros.com/sports/wsoc/2016-17/boxscores/20161202_jy0u.xml.
 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 