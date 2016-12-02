SBCC Feels No Pressure Playing in Its First State Final 4

Soccer

SBCC women's soccer coach John Sisterson says there’s no pressure on his surprising squad as it plays in the State Community College Final Four on Friday.

The Vaqueros will take on Diablo Valley (No. 1 North, 17-1-6) at Ventura College in a 7 p.m. semifinal. Four-time defending champion Cerritos (No. 1 South, 21-1-1) will take on Folsom Lake (North No. 2, 17-3-4) at 1 p.m. The championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Ventura College Sportsplex.

“We’re very happy to be in the Final 4 and we don’t feel we’re under any pressure,” said Sisterson. “We’re the underdogs and we’re going to enjoy every moment, give 100 percent and try to spring another upset.”

The 14th-seeded Vaqueros (16-6-1) won four straight playoff games in the Southern California Regionals, taking out the No. 3, 6 and 2 seeds in their last three games.

“We’re peaking at the right time and I believe it’s in our hands,” said Sisterson. “We can beat anyone on a given day. We’re a 14 seed and there’s not many people who thought we could beat the No. 3, 6 and 2 seeds and make it to the Final 4. Our coaching staff has the utmost confidence in the girls and they have the talent individually and as a team to give us 110%. They play with flair, defend well and, most of all, work hard and never give up.”

The game can been seen on live stream video at http://www.vcweplayhard.com/vcSportsNetwork and live stats are available at http://www.sbccvaqueros.com/sports/wsoc/2016-17/boxscores/20161202_jy0u.xml.



