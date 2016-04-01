Former SBCC Financial Aid Director Pleads No Contest in Financial Conflict of Interest Case

The former Santa Barbara City College financial aid director pleaded no contest to violating Government Code by entering contracts with a financial conflict of interest, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Bradley Walter Hardison “willfully and unlawfully” made contracts between the SBCC Financial Aid Department and his spouse, who worked as an independent contractor for a nonprofit group, authorities said.

“The investigation revealed that Hardison personally negotiated the contracts with his spouse, and was untruthful about this fact when questioned by SBCC officials,” the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.

He worked for SBCC until July 31, 2015.

Government code rules attempt to prevent public employees and officials from financially exploiting their positions, and it prohibits them from being financially interested in any work contract they make.

The contract amounts were more than $51,000 and Hardison was charged with a misdemeanor count of financial conflict of interest.

He had a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office in which he paid full restitution to SBCC and was given one year of probation.

“Santa Barbara City College suffered significant damage as the result of actions taken by a former employee which violated the high standard of ethical conduct to which we hold all of our employees accountable,” college officials said in a statement.

“​SBCC is pleased with the outcome of this unfortunate matter. We appreciate the District Attorney's thorough investigation and we fully cooperated with their office throughout the process.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.