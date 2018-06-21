Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:56 am | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Finishes 10th in Final State Athletic Supremacy Ranking

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | June 21, 2018 | 9:38 a.m.

SBCC posted its highest finish in the NATYCAA Cup, taking 10th place in the 2017-18 athletic supremacy contest for California community colleges.

Mt. San Antonio topped the standings in the CCCAA National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators all-sports competition for the sixth straight year. Mt. SAC won five state titles and totaled 175 points. Sierra was second at 153.5, followed by San Joaquin Delta (149.5), Orange Coast (148) and Fresno City (144).

Schools are awarded points based on their finishes in the State Tournament. The top 20 teams get points and each school's score is based on their top five men's and top five women's post-season finishes.

The Vaqueros were 10th with 100.3 points. They had four women’s teams in the top four in the state – Water Polo (31-3, state champions), Soccer (21-1-1, state runner-up), Golf (90-3, third place) and Swimming and Diving (37-2, fourth place).

The Vaqueros were No. 3 in the women’s statewide competition with 89.5 points.

Men’s Soccer (17-1-4) got to the Southern Cal Regional Finals and placed fifth in the state. The men’s and women’s soccer teams both went unbeaten in the regular season.

“To be so successful on this level, so many things have to go right,” said Vaquero athletic director Rocco Constantino. “Our head and assistant coaches do a tremendous job not just coaching in games and practice, but in supporting our student-athletes in the classroom and in their lives. I believe that allows our student-athletes to be comfortable on their teams and at SBCC and, in turn, that helps them perform better. Our athletic trainers do a fantastic job keeping our student-athletes healthy, which is also vital to our success.”

The combined record for five fall sports (M/W Soccer, W-Water Polo, W-Volleyball, W-Golf) was 180-15-5 for a .913 winning percentage. 

SBCC was the No. 1 Western State Conference school in the NATYCAA Cup for the first time  after being the runner-up the last four years. Ventura placed 11th, Canyons was 16th, Glendale took 22nd and Cuesta 23rd.

The Vaqueros have finished in the top 20 for the last five years, finishing 10th, 15th, 16th, 20th and 15th.

