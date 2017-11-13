SBCC Finishes Third at Women’s State Golf Championships

Golf

Vanessa Watkins fired a tournament-low 3-under 69 on Monday and the SBCC women's golf team finished third in the CCCAA Women’s Golf State Championship at Morro Bay Golf Course.

SBCC shot seven strokes better than the first round but the Vaqueros came in behind champion Modesto (317-316—633) and runner-up Sierra (324-313—637) in the two-day, 36-hole tournament. The Vaqueros finished at 641.

“We didn’t play our best in this tourney and that’s frustrating,” said Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez. “Hats off to Modesto, they played great both days. And Vanessa was fantastic. There were a lot of college scouts out there today and she really rose to the occasion."

Watkins had five birdies and two bogeys. She toured the 2,738-yard front nine in 3-under 32, with birdies on Nos. 5, 8 and 9. The sophomore from Arroyo Grande High shot 76 and 69 for a 1-over 145.

Nao Brando of Sierra was the tournament medalist (71-70--141). Watkins tied Hannah Lovering (75-70) of Reedley for second, then Lovering won a scorecard playoff on the back nine (35 to 37).

Watkins, who finished seventh in last year’s State Finals, was named to the All-State team as one of the top six finishers.

Modesto won its first state championship, despite having no individuals in the top six. The Pirates, led by Janita Vongphoumy (74-75) in seventh place.

SBCC freshman Stephanie Farouze shot 81 and tied for 22nd at 163, Lauren Calvin was 28th (81-84--165) and Elly Carlson (87-83) tied for 34th.

“I’m extremely proud of my team and how they played this year. It just wasn’t in the cards this week,” said Melendez.

Santa Barbara posted a 90-3 record this year and won 13 of 15 tournaments. The Vaqueros have finished first, second and third in the state the last three years. Their record over the past three seasons is a sparkling 269-9 (.968).



State Championship

At par-72 Morro Bay GC

Final scores

Team -- 1, Modesto 316-317--633. 2, Sierra 325-313--637. 3, SBCC 324-317--341. 4, Canada 325-319--644. 5, Cuyamaca 331-321--652. 6, Moorpark 356-343--699. 7, Canyons 364-342--706. 8, Butte 354-358--712.

Medalist (par 72) -- 1, Nao Bando, Sierra, 71-70--141. 2, Hannah Lovering, Reedley, 75-70-145 (won card-off). 3, Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 76-69--145. 4, Brittney Do, Saddleback, 71-76--147. 5, Kylie Sok, Irvine Valley, 72-76-148.

SBCC scores -- 3, Watkins 76-69--145 (1-over-par, makes All-State). 22 (tie), Stephanie Farouze 82-81--163. 28, Lauren Calvin 81-84--165. 34 (tie), Elly Carlson 87-83--170. 36 (tie), Elle Gaston 85-88--173, Jessica Safford 86-87--173.

SBCC overall record -- 90-3.