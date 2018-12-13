SBCC Football Lands Three Players on All-Region Team

Football

Three SBCC football players have been selected to the CCCAA All-State Region 4 team.

Wide receiver Nick Foster and lineman Sage Sobrado made first-team offense while defensive end Matthew Molina was first-team defense.

Foster, a 6-foot freshman from Orinda, Calif, got hot in the last half of the season. After making just seven catches in the first six games, he recorded six, eight, five and 10 receptions in the last four games. The first-team All-APL choice was second in the American Pacific League with 36 catches for 497 yards (13.8 avg.) and four touchdowns.

Foster caught 10 passes for 191 yards and a TD in his last game vs. Pasadena City to land in the No. 4 spot in SBCC single-game receiving yards.

“Nick developed into one of the most reliable receivers that we have had at SBCC in my tenure,” said 12th-year head coach Craig Moropoulos. “He was a unanimous all-conference pick and one of the first selected to the All-California Region 4 teams. Character, toughness and the desire to catch the ball over the middle and in ‘tight windows’ epitomized his season.”

Sobrado is a 6-2, 280-pound tackle from Fresno.

“Sage came on in the middle of the season when he was asked to move from left guard to right tackle because of an injury,” Moropoulos stated. “He played outstanding the rest of the season and is an extremely athletic lineman with a very bright future. He also was a unanimous all-conference selection and one of the first selections to all-California team.”

Molina, a 6-3, 225-pound defensive lineman from Dos Pueblos High, was fifth on the team with 43 tackles and a team-leading 4½ sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

“Matt was a very consistent ‘edge’ rusher for us this season,” said Moropoulos. “The local product became a force during conference with 4.5 sacks and was a unanimous selection all-conference pick. Athleticism and extremely high character are among Matt's strongest attributes which make him a strong asset for next season's squad.”