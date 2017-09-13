Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:48 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Football Player Accused of Injuring Police Officer in Isla Vista Altercation

Isaac Brown, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday on two counts of felony assault on a police officer

Officers interview suspects detained Saturday night after an altercation in which a UCSB police officer was injured. A Santa Barbara City College football player was arrested for allegedly injuring the officer, who suffered a concussion. Click to view larger
Officers interview suspects detained Saturday night after an altercation in which a UCSB police officer was injured. A Santa Barbara City College football player was arrested for allegedly injuring the officer, who suffered a concussion. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | September 13, 2017 | 2:42 p.m.
Isaac Brown Click to view larger
Isaac Brown

A Santa Barbara City College football player has been arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and injuring a police officer Saturday night during an altercation in Isla Vista.

Isaac Brown, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday on two counts of felony assault on a police officer, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers responded at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday to a large crowd and a fight in progress at Del Playa Drive and Camino Del Sur, Hoover said.

“A crowd of several hundred were swirling around a central group engaged in a fight,” Hoover said. “When officers approached from the east, some of the suspects fled west, and directly into the path of officers and deputies who were approaching from the other direction.”

Several people, including Brown, appeared to be chasing another subject, Hoover said, when a sheriff’s sergeant attempted to detain Brown to prevent an assault.

However, Brown was able to break free and he began running west, where he was contacted by two female UCSB Police officers.

“Brown immediately began to actively resist their efforts to detain him as he struggled to free himself from their grasp,” Hoover said. “Wearing a long-sleeve shirt, Brown tried to discard the shirt that was being held by the UCSB police officer.

“However, the shirt got caught on his wrists. Brown then used the shirt to aggressively pull the officer down and to the ground. The officer lost her balance and fell, striking her head against the bumper of a parked truck.”

The officer, whose name was not released, lost consciousness for several minutes. She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of a concussion. She has been released and is recovering, Hoover said.

Following investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Brown, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury, and dissuading an officer by force, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $25,000.

According to the SBCC website, Brown is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman linebacker from Bakersfield.

SBCC is cooperating with law enforcement and Brown has been suspended from all athletic activities "pending legal resolution of this matter," said SBCC spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin. 

"Per the college process, the Dean of Student will evaluate disciplinary actions," she said in an email. 

"We send our sincere best wishes to the UCSB Police Officer that was injured and wish her a speedy and full recovery. We take cases like this very seriously and will continue to work with law enforcement and our college administration to respond," she said. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 