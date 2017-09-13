SBCC Football Player Accused of Injuring Police Officer in Isla Vista Altercation

Isaac Brown, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday on two counts of felony assault on a police officer

A Santa Barbara City College football player has been arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and injuring a police officer Saturday night during an altercation in Isla Vista.

Isaac Brown, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday on two counts of felony assault on a police officer, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers responded at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday to a large crowd and a fight in progress at Del Playa Drive and Camino Del Sur, Hoover said.

“A crowd of several hundred were swirling around a central group engaged in a fight,” Hoover said. “When officers approached from the east, some of the suspects fled west, and directly into the path of officers and deputies who were approaching from the other direction.”

Several people, including Brown, appeared to be chasing another subject, Hoover said, when a sheriff’s sergeant attempted to detain Brown to prevent an assault.

However, Brown was able to break free and he began running west, where he was contacted by two female UCSB Police officers.

“Brown immediately began to actively resist their efforts to detain him as he struggled to free himself from their grasp,” Hoover said. “Wearing a long-sleeve shirt, Brown tried to discard the shirt that was being held by the UCSB police officer.

“However, the shirt got caught on his wrists. Brown then used the shirt to aggressively pull the officer down and to the ground. The officer lost her balance and fell, striking her head against the bumper of a parked truck.”

The officer, whose name was not released, lost consciousness for several minutes. She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of a concussion. She has been released and is recovering, Hoover said.

Following investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Brown, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury, and dissuading an officer by force, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $25,000.

According to the SBCC website, Brown is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman linebacker from Bakersfield.

SBCC is cooperating with law enforcement and Brown has been suspended from all athletic activities "pending legal resolution of this matter," said SBCC spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin.

"Per the college process, the Dean of Student will evaluate disciplinary actions," she said in an email.

"We send our sincere best wishes to the UCSB Police Officer that was injured and wish her a speedy and full recovery. We take cases like this very seriously and will continue to work with law enforcement and our college administration to respond," she said.