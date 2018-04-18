SBCC Football Players Terrell Jennings, Wyatt Gardner Moving On

Football

SBCC’s Terrell Jennings and Wyatt Gardner have signed national letters-of-intent to continue their football careers at the University of North Dakota and Simon Fraser, respectively.

Jennings, a 6-foot freshman cornerback from Colorado Springs, made 26 tackles in eight games for the Vaqueros, who went 4-6 in 2017. He had two interceptions, including a 91-yarder for a TD on the last play of the game in a 48-16 win over Compton.

Jennings and Gardner were second-team All-American Pacific League selections. North Dakota is an NCAA Div. 1 FCS school located in Grand Forks, N.D.

“Terrell was a first-year starter and became a player that we relied on for production and leadership on our defense,” said coach Craig Moropoulos. “Terrell will succeed at the next level because of his commitment to both football and academics. He is a young man who is full of character and integrity and we are very proud to watch him at UND. He will have four years to play three at the next level.

Gardner was a two-year starter on the offensive line. He’s a 6-1, 290-pound sophomore from Snohomish, Wash. His uncle Rulon Garder was a gold medalist in wrestling in the 2000 Olympics at .

“Wyatt was a model of a model of consistency and dedication," said Moropoulos. “His work ethic was second to none and he was a vital cog in the success of our running game and our 1,000-yd runner Manny Nwosu. He’s an extremely respectful and committed young man and it showed in his academic work. Simon Fraser will be getting an outstanding and committed young man.”

Simon Fraser is an NCAA Div. 2 school located in Burnaby, British Columbia.

“I'm looking forward to more opportunities to grow as an individual and as an athlete,” said Gardner. “I can’t wait for this next adventure in my life. I'd like to give thanks to my family, my girlfriend and coaches for helping me along on this journey. I'd especially like to thank Coach Kevin Gregory for helping me to be physically ready and be in the best shape humanly possible.”