Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

SBCC Football Players Terrell Jennings, Wyatt Gardner Moving On

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | April 18, 2018 | 7:32 a.m.

SBCC’s Terrell Jennings and Wyatt Gardner have signed national letters-of-intent to continue their football careers at the University of North Dakota and Simon Fraser, respectively.

Jennings, a 6-foot freshman cornerback from Colorado Springs, made 26 tackles in eight games for the Vaqueros, who went 4-6 in 2017. He had two interceptions, including a 91-yarder for a TD on the last play of the game in a 48-16 win over Compton.

Jennings and Gardner were second-team All-American Pacific League selections. North Dakota is an NCAA Div. 1 FCS school located in Grand Forks, N.D.

“Terrell was a first-year starter and became a player that we relied on for production and leadership on our defense,” said coach Craig Moropoulos. “Terrell will succeed at the next level because of his commitment to both football and academics. He is a young man who is full of character and integrity and we are very proud to watch him at UND. He will have four years to play three at the next level.

Gardner was a two-year starter on the offensive line. He’s a 6-1, 290-pound sophomore from Snohomish, Wash. His uncle Rulon Garder was a gold medalist in wrestling in the 2000 Olympics at      .

“Wyatt was a model of a model of consistency and dedication," said Moropoulos. “His work ethic was second to none and he was a vital cog in the success of our running game and our 1,000-yd runner Manny Nwosu. He’s an extremely respectful and committed young man and it showed in his academic work. Simon Fraser will be getting an outstanding and committed young man.”

Simon Fraser is an NCAA Div. 2 school located in Burnaby, British Columbia.

“I'm looking forward to more opportunities to grow as an individual and as an athlete,” said Gardner. “I can’t wait for this next adventure in my life. I'd like to give thanks to my family, my girlfriend and coaches for helping me along on this journey. I'd especially like to thank Coach Kevin Gregory for helping me to be physically ready and be in the best shape humanly possible.” 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 