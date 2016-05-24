Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Football

SBCC Footballers Headed to Next Level

A dozen Vaqueros sign with a four-year college or university

Linebacker Elisha Allen recently signed with the Glenville State Pioneers.
Linebacker Elisha Allen recently signed with the Glenville State Pioneers.  (SBCC Sports Information)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | May 24, 2016 | 12:24 p.m.

Elisha Allen is the latest member of the SBCC football team to sign with a four-year college or university. A dozen Vaqueros will play at the next level.                                      

Allen, a 6-2 linebacker from Palmdale, signed with Glenville State, an NCAA Div. 2 school in Glenville, W.Va. Allen led SBCC’s defense with 75 tackles (5 for loss) and an interception.

 

 Mitch Wishnowsky, an All-State punter from the 2014 season, previously signed with the University of Utah.


 Other Vaquero transfers are quarterback Brandon Edwards (Colorado State-Pueblo), receiver Osha Washington (Colorado State-Pueblo), receiver Elijah King (Texas State), offensive lineman Isaiah Briggs (Adams State, Colo.), linebacker Thomas Hopp (75 tackles last year, South Dakota State), quarterback Alexander Cuevas (UCLA preferred walk-on), running back Chad Woolsey (San Diego State), kicker Blake Levin (Bowling Green), defensive lineman Jon Dawson (Ottawa Univ.), and linebacker Louis Olmedo (Texas State).


 “The Vaquero Football program is very proud of this group,” said Craig Moropoulos, who will start his 10th season as head coach in September. “It is our goal to prepare these young men to be successful at the next level. These student-athletes are great examples of how success comes with hard work and dedication.”

