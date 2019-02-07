Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 7 , 2019, 2:46 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Football

SBCC Football’s Manny Nwosu, Nakota Shepard-Creer Moving to Next Level

Nakota Shepard-Creer and Manny Nwosu Click to view larger
SBCC football players Nakota Shepard-Creer, left, and Manny Nwosu signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Nwosu, a Dos Pueblos alum, is headed to Fort Lewis College in Colorado while Shepard-Creer is bound for Lamar University in Texas. (Dave Loveton photo)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 7, 2019 | 2:04 p.m.

SBCC’s Manny Nwosu and Nakota Shepard-Creer signed National Letters-of-Intent to continue their football careers at four-year schools.

Nwosu, a former Dos Pueblos High star, commited to Fort Lewis College, an NCAA Div. 2 school in Durango, Colo., while Shepard-Creer will play safety or cornerback for Lamar University, an NCAA Div. 1 FCS school in Beaumont, Texas.

Nwosu was a running back for the Vaqueros in 2016 and 2017. He became the program's first 1,000-yard rusher in decades in 2017, running for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns. His best game was a 199-yard effort vs. L.A. Southwest that ranks No. 5 on SBCC’s all-time list.

Nwosu played in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, he continued going to school while recovering from a shoulder injury.

“I chose Fort Lewis because of the coaching staff,” said Nwosu, a former soccer player who reshaped his body to become a powerful running back.  “They said they believed in me and my skills and what I brought to the table. The recovery process for my shoulder took longer than I thought it would but I’m 100 percent now.

“Playing at SBCC was a great experience for a local kid from Goleta," he added. "The values that Coach Morop (Craig Moropoulos) and all the other coaches taught me will definitely be engraved in my life.”

Nwosu will major in communications.

Shepard-Creer, who hails from Vallejo, played for the Vaqueros in 2016, making 32 tackles with four interceptions. He signed with New Mexico State but  returned to play for Santa Barbara last year. In 2018, he injured his wrist causing him to miss four games. He returned to play with a cast on his arm and intercepted a pass against Hancock.

“I felt like Lamar was the best opportunity for me,” said Shepard-Creer, who visited the school last weekend and will major in business. “I loved going to school here and looking at the beach all the time. We have great coaches at SBCC, especially David Shelton.”

Coach Moropoulos was happy to see his players move to the next level.

“I’ve known Manny for a quite a while,” said Moropoulos. “He’s an outstanding young man who’s very quiet and plays very loud. He hurt his shoulder in the last game of 2017 and that was unfortunate because there were some opportunities. But he didn’t let that get him down, he kept after it, kept going to school. This is a great opportunity for him.”

Shepard-Creer suffered a spiral fracture in his right wrist in the 2017 season opener – a 45-0 win at Compton, where he intercepted a pass. 

“He had to play with a large cast and that was impressive,” said Moropoulos. “He’ll do well at Lamar because he’s very commited.” 
 

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 