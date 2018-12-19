SBCC Football’s Nathan Beveridge Headed to Houston Baptist

SBCC offensive lineman Nathan Beveridge signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football for Houston Baptist University.

Beveridge, a former Dos Pueblos High star, had a successful freshman campaign at right tackle for the Vaqueros. He was trying to decide between Houston Baptist and North Alabama and made his final decision on Wednesday morning.

“I signed with Houston Baptist because they showed me the most love throughout this process,” said Beverage, a 6-4, 300-pounder. “They’ve been recruiting me the longest and have been the most determined about it. North Alabama has a great group of guys but it just wasn’t the right fit because I wasn’t their first choice.”

Houston Baptist is an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school that competes in the Southland Conference against schools like McNeese State, Southeastern Louisiana and Stephen F. Austin.

Beveridge appreciates the coaching he got from SBCC line coach Matt Escobar.

“When I got out of DP, my biggest problem was staying low,” Beveridge stated. “Coming here with great coaches like Escobar, he constantly had us working the chutes and extra little footwork drills. It’s a night and day difference compared to when I came out of high school.”

Beveridge is majoring in Computer Engineering.

“My No. 1 goal is to go pro and play in the NFL,” he said. “If that doesn’t work out, I’ll take my engineering degree and go into energy or solar energy or weapons manufacturing for the military.”

SBCC head coach Craig Moropoulos says Beveridge has special talents

“The No. 1 thing about him has nothing to do with leveridge or power, it’s all about character and integrity. When Nate Beveridge says he’s going to do something, he does it. That ranges from coming to practice on time to giving all the effort he can. And that’s what I told Houston Baptist."