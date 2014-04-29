SBCC Foundation’s Campaign for Student Success Receives $340,000 in Matching Grants

The Santa Barbara City College Foundation recently received $340,000 in matching grants for the foundation’s 2014 Campaign for Student Success.

After a very successful few weeks of the campaign, $174,000 matching funds remain. The matching grant provides 50 cents on the dollar so every dollar pledged results in $1.50 to support students. The SBCC Foundation has already raised a total of more than $700,000 in its first few weeks.

The Campaign for Student Success is a volunteer-driven, eight-week fundraising effort to raise $2 million from 10,000 donors to support critical college programs for students. This year’s campaign kicked off in magnificent Santa Barbara style on April 4 at “Vaquero Square,” the magically transformed SBCC Sports Pavilion.

“Santa Barbara residents and businesses understand that supporting SBCC students means supporting our local economy and community as a whole," said Robyn Freedman, chair of the Campaign for Student Success. "As they say, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats,’ and nothing could be more significant than lifting the economic potential of students through education.”

The campaign is the most important initiative that the foundation embarks upon. Money raised from the Campaign for Student Success will support students in a multitude of ways — scholarships, book grants, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) tutoring, child-care stipends for single parents, keeping the library open seven days a week until 10 p.m., learning resources, Continuing Education classes and more.

There is still time for the community to show Santa Barbara City College its love during the Campaign for Student Success: Participate at a volunteer call night, raise funds through the Friends Asking Friends online donation tool, or make a donation to the SBCC Foundation online by clicking here.

The Campaign for Student Success was started in 2011 and is the most important initiative that the SBCC Foundation embarks upon to raise funds for critical programs and student support — so that all Santa Barbara County residents who want to attend college can do so, regardless of their income. It was established to meet the growing demand for financial aid for SBCC students, raising funds for scholarships, book grants, tutoring, child care and more. It is the community support that makes this campaign a success year after year.

Click here or text sbccLOVE to 41411 to find out how you can help! (Standard messaging rates may apply.)

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Foundation.