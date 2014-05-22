SBCC Foundation Launches New Website

The Santa Barbara City College Foundation announced Thursday the launch of its new organizational website, www.sbccfoundation.org.

The new website provides comprehensive access to resources, videos of board members and SBCC events, and an easy way to donate to the SBCC “Show Us Your Love” Campaign for Student Success. Already, the campaign has raised $1.2 million.

“The website built by the dynamic First Click team is just beautiful and so easy to navigate," SBCC Foundation Executive Director Vanessa Bechtel said said. "Our new website is transforming the way we are able to engage with our community, and the calendar feature is an excellent way for us to keep Santa Barbara abreast of exciting happenings at Santa Barbara City College. Please be sure to check out our Show Us Your Love music video located right on the home page!”

According to a new report from nonprofit software and services provider Blackbaud (which manages SBCC donations), online giving has recently experienced its largest gain since the 2008 recession.

“We depend on our website for online donations and to provide institutional funders access to current, accurate information on the college’s activities and progress,” Bechtel said.

As online giving grows, SBCC is developing more initiatives to drive traffic to the website to raise awareness of how impactful SBCC is in the Santa Barbara community.

Jacques Habra is the owner of online marketing agency First Click, which developed the new website in partnership with the foundation.

“SBCC is the No. 1 community college in America," Habra said, "and as a supporter and vendor, we are honored to be contributing to the continued success of the college.”

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the SBCC Foundation.