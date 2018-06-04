SBCC Foundation Announces $400,000 Grant to Support Culinary Arts

The SBCC Foundation has exciting news to ring in the new year.

SBCC’s School of Culinary Arts recently received a $400,000 grant from the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation to support scholarships for culinary students.

Since 2006, the Barker Foundation has donated $600,000 to the School of Culinary Arts at SBCC with the final disbursement marking $1 million in gifts to date.

These funds continue to enable deserving, motivated students to pursue their dream in the hospitality industries, vital to the local economy. These are low-income students, many who would not have been able to pay for tuition or course materials on their own. The costs associated with the program include books, knives and other essential cooking supplies — often these costs exceed even the cost of tuition.

Dana Newquist, a board member of the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation since 2002, made the final disbursement on behalf of the Barker Foundation through the SBCC Foundation.

“Coeta had a deep appreciation for the culinary arts and formed a connection with the Santa Barbara City College program,” Newquist said. “She enjoyed the fine meals prepared by students served on campus at the John Dunn Gourmet Dining Room and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.”

“We are so thankful to the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation and their Board for carrying on the legacy of philanthropy the Barker’s embodied,” said Madeleine Jacobson, SBCC Foundation board president. “Our future generation of chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals will be able to receive the training and education necessary to embark on their next exciting chapter.”

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the SBCC Foundation.