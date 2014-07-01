SBCC Foundation Receives $7,500 Bank of America Grant to Support Gateway for Student Success Program

The SBCC Foundation has received a $7,500 grant from Bank of America for the Gateway for Student Success Program.

Because of generous donors like Bank of America, the Gateway Program at SBCC is able to provide proactive academic and counseling support for challenged and "at-risk" students, particularly in the English and Basic Math Skills classes where attrition rates are most problematic.

Through Gateway, tutors are assigned to one class section and work with the instructor and students during class, as well as outside of class during tutoring sessions in the Cartwright Learning Resources Center and the Gateway Center on campus. The relationships between instructors, tutors, and students allow for ongoing support and follow-up with each student.

Annually, the program works with more than 10,000 students who consistently have success rates (course completion with a C grade or better) of 79 percent to 84 percent compared with the college-wide rate of 67 percent to 70 percent.

"The grant from Bank of America will help the Gateway for Student Success Program continue providing critical services to high-risk SBCC students, equipping them with the tools and support they need to succeed in College,” says SBCC Foundation Director of Development, Gretchen Hewlett.

“We know that when young adults succeed, they lay the foundation for sustainable financial stability as well as helping their communities thrive,” said David Prichard, Santa Barbara market president for Bank of America. “That is why Bank of America has made workforce development a top priority for the types of local nonprofits we support. SBCC’s Gateway for Student Success program continues to provide a tremendously effective combination of resources and personal attention to young adults starting their college education so they gain the right kind of experience necessary to thrive in today’s competitive workforce down the road.”

Bank of America’s consistent support for the Gateway Program has helped thousands of students to graduate from college who would not have been able to do so otherwise. Bank of America is creating critical change in each student’s life, but the overall impact on this community is immeasurable. Education is an investment that contributes to the direct economic success of individuals, benefits the economy, and attracts and supports business.

One unique element of the Gateway Program is the triangulated learning process. Instructors identify students they feel may fall short of course completion and work with the tutors to ensure student success. The instructor guides the tutor, the tutor assists the student and the tutor reports back to the instructor, so that there is ongoing support and follow-up with each student.

With guided support and assistance, students are able to keep up with their courses, graduate from college and move into successful careers. Through Gateway, 82 percent of students are successful in their Gateway classes — a success rate well above the average college population.

The mission of the SBCC Foundation is to support SBCC students and programs through sustained philanthropy. For more information, call 805.730.4401 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Foundation.