SBCC Foundation to Host Inaugural Spring Forward! Benefit Gala

By Jennifer LeMay for SBCC Foundation | March 21, 2019 | 3:20 p.m.

The SBCC Foundation’s inaugural gala — Spring Forward! — will be held Saturday, April 27, on the Santa Barbara City College campus, in the sports pavilion, which will be transformed into an elegant venue by Merryl Brown Events.

Proceeds from Spring Forward! will support all SBCC Foundation programs, including the nationally recognized SBCC Promise, innovative student achievement programs, scholarships, emergency funds, book grants, and other critical needs of the college and its students.

Those attending the event will enjoy dinner prepared and served by renowned Seasons Catering, with assistance from SBCC Culinary Arts students.

SBCC music students and faculty will bring their talents to the event as well. They most recently played a sold-out show at the Lobero Theatre, alongside five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald. SBCC Art students and faculty will create original works that will adorn the tables and stage.

The community is invited to join in celebrating our community’s college and supporting student success. The gala opens with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, a short program, and entertainment at 7 p.m.

The Luria Foundation and Union Bank are the event's presenting sponsors. Trustee sponsor is Yardi Systems; Potek Winery is the chancellor sponsor; and president sponsors include Montecito Bank & Trust, SEI, Armstrong Associates/Leslie and Earl Armstrong, and Nanette and Henry Nevins.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit the SBCC Foundation website sbccfoundation.org for more information on sponsorship levels and to complete the sponsorship form.
 
Tickets are now on sale online, by mail, or by phone at the SBCC Foundation office, 805-730-4401.

The SBCC Foundation has provided Santa Barbara City College with private philanthropic support since 1976, serving as the vehicle through which individuals and organizations may invest in the college and its students.

As an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization and partner to SBCC, the SBCC Foundation awards more than $5 million annually for student success programs, scholarships, book grants, emergency funds, and other critical needs of the college.

In 2016, the foundation launched the SBCC Promise, offering all local high school graduates the opportunity to attend SBCC full-time at no cost. SBCC Promise relies entirely on private support and covers all required fees, books, and supplies for up to two years.

To date, more than 3,000 local students have participated in the SBCC Promise.

— Jennifer LeMay for SBCC Foundation.

 

