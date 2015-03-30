Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Foundation Set to Launch Annual Campaign for Student Success

By Jessica Tade for the SBCC Foundation | March 30, 2015 | 6:43 p.m.

On April 6, the SBCC Foundation will be launching its annual Campaign for Student Success to raise critical funds for SBCC and its students.

The campaign will run for four weeks, ending May 1. During this time, the foundation is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community.

For nearly 40 years, the SBCC Foundation has enhanced the educational experience for students attending Santa Barbara City College. The foundation works in partnership with the college to secure resources for the highest priority needs of the school. With public funding only going so far, philanthropic dollars are needed to bridge the gap between what is funded and what is needed. Funds raised during the Campaign for Student Success ensure SBCC students, faculty members, and staff have access to the resources they need.

“We are touched every day by those who have improved their lives and community in part due to their SBCC education. Santa Barbara City College graduates are the employees you hire, the colleagues you work with, the chefs in our local restaurants, and the nurses providing comfort and care in our hospitals,” SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green said. “When donors give to the Campaign for Student Success, they are supporting all aspects of student achievement.”

SBCC affords access to education for those wishing to obtain a degree, looking for an affordable option before transferring to a four-year university, wanting to develop a specific skill set that will propel them into a career, or continuing their learning through lifelong education. Through it all, the SBCC Foundation provides the college with necessary funding, serving as the vehicle through which donors can invest in accessible higher education for the Santa Barbara community.

“The skills students develop at Santa Barbara City College, the interactions they have with faculty, staff, and each other, and the knowledge they acquire, all greatly influence their ability to achieve success,” Campaign for Student Success chairwoman Robyn Freedman said. “When you support SBCC Foundation’s Campaign for Student Success, you aid students in their academic endeavors, changing lives through education.”

During the Campaign for Student Success, the SBCC Foundation raises funds for the greatest needs of the college. In recent years, this has included:

» Scholarships
» Book grants
» Disabled student programs and services
» Tutoring
» Mathematics, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) resources  
» Continued Education/Center for Lifelong Learning
» Athletics

Donations can be made to the Campaign for Student Success by sending a check payable to the SBCC Foundation to SBCC Foundation, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109, or online by clicking here. For more information, call the SBCC Foundation at 805.730.4401.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 