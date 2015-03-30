SBCC Foundation Set to Launch Annual Campaign for Student Success

On April 6, the SBCC Foundation will be launching its annual Campaign for Student Success to raise critical funds for SBCC and its students.

The campaign will run for four weeks, ending May 1. During this time, the foundation is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community.

For nearly 40 years, the SBCC Foundation has enhanced the educational experience for students attending Santa Barbara City College. The foundation works in partnership with the college to secure resources for the highest priority needs of the school. With public funding only going so far, philanthropic dollars are needed to bridge the gap between what is funded and what is needed. Funds raised during the Campaign for Student Success ensure SBCC students, faculty members, and staff have access to the resources they need.

“We are touched every day by those who have improved their lives and community in part due to their SBCC education. Santa Barbara City College graduates are the employees you hire, the colleagues you work with, the chefs in our local restaurants, and the nurses providing comfort and care in our hospitals,” SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green said. “When donors give to the Campaign for Student Success, they are supporting all aspects of student achievement.”

SBCC affords access to education for those wishing to obtain a degree, looking for an affordable option before transferring to a four-year university, wanting to develop a specific skill set that will propel them into a career, or continuing their learning through lifelong education. Through it all, the SBCC Foundation provides the college with necessary funding, serving as the vehicle through which donors can invest in accessible higher education for the Santa Barbara community.

“The skills students develop at Santa Barbara City College, the interactions they have with faculty, staff, and each other, and the knowledge they acquire, all greatly influence their ability to achieve success,” Campaign for Student Success chairwoman Robyn Freedman said. “When you support SBCC Foundation’s Campaign for Student Success, you aid students in their academic endeavors, changing lives through education.”

During the Campaign for Student Success, the SBCC Foundation raises funds for the greatest needs of the college. In recent years, this has included:

» Scholarships

» Book grants

» Disabled student programs and services

» Tutoring

» Mathematics, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) resources

» Continued Education/Center for Lifelong Learning

» Athletics

Donations can be made to the Campaign for Student Success by sending a check payable to the SBCC Foundation to SBCC Foundation, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109, or online by clicking here. For more information, call the SBCC Foundation at 805.730.4401.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.