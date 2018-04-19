SBCC Foundation Invites Community to Experience ‘Vaquero Square’ During Campaign Kickoff

The entire community is invited to experience the magic of “Vaquero Square” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. this Friday, April 4, at the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion (entrance on Loma Alta Drive).

The free event marks the kickoff of the SBCC Foundation’s 2014 Campaign for Student Success and is sure to be a big hit for the entire family!

Guests can stroll throughout “Vaquero Square,” a charming plaza full of festive décor and delicious food including churro ice cream, take part in the photo booth, enjoy great music lounging by the faux fountain, get their “passports” stamped by visiting SBCC student and department displays, have a chance to win an iPad Mini (generously donated by the MacSuperstore) or Trek Commuter Bike and more!

A major highlight of the evening will be the premiere of the SBCC “Vaquero Pride Nationwide” video, featuring friends and fans of SBCC performing the chant throughout the community and beyond!

“The Campaign for Student Success is the most important fundraising initiative that the SBCC Foundation embarks upon,” said Vanessa Bechtel, SBCC Foundation executive director. “As state funding for education is dwindling, efforts by the community to financially support Santa Barbara City College students are ever more important. People really are beginning to see the linkages between educating students who live and work in Santa Barbara and a thriving community. Preparing students for the local workforce benefits us all.”

This year’s campaign seeks to raise $2 million in eight weeks from 10,000 donors. The high-energy campaign includes 12 call-night sessions staffed by SBCC students, alumni, volunteers and community leaders and offers free access to Friends Asking Friends, an online fundraising tool utilizing social media and e-mail to allow participants to mobilize their entire social network to raise funds for SBCC students. Last year’s Campaign for Student Success raised more than $1.1 million.

The Campaign for Student Success was started in 2011 and is the most important initiative that the SBCC Foundation embarks upon to raise funds for critical programs and student support — so that all Santa Barbara County residents who want to attend college can do so, regardless of their income. It was established to meet the growing demand for financial aid for SBCC students, raising funds for scholarships, book grants, tutoring, child care and more. It is the community support that makes this campaign a success year after year.

Visit www.showusyourlove.org or text "sbccLOVE" to 41411 to find out how you too can help! (Standard messaging rates may apply).

The mission of the SBCC Foundation is to support SBCC students and programs through sustained philanthropy. For more information, call 805.730.4401 or click here.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the SBCC Foundation.