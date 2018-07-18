SBCC Foundation Welcomes New Members to Its Board of Directors

The SBCC Foundation recently welcomed four new members to its board of directors: directors at large Wendy Read and Frank Tabar, and ex officio members Pamela Ralston, Ph.D., and Patricia Stark.

The SBCC Foundation board of directors provides strategic leadership to the foundation. The board is made up of 18 community leaders who serve voluntarily and six ex officio members who serve by virtue of their leadership position at the college.

Read was an actress starring on an NBC television series when she volunteered to work with a 6-year-old foster child. During the next 12 years, she watched as he was moved 27 times. His experience ultimately inspired her to quit acting and pursue a career as an advocate for foster youths.

Building on her undergraduate degree in early childhood education, Read completed law school and now is a licensed attorney in Santa Barbara with more than 20 years of experience in foster care, education and nonprofit law, as well as organizational and management consulting.

A strong believer in the power of education to transform lives and communities, she is a passionate supporter of nonprofit organizations dedicated to education and social justice. She continues to be a longtime volunteer and adviser to many of Santa Barbara's nonprofit organizations focused on underserved populations.

Read and her husband live in Santa Barbara and have two grown children.

Tabar joined Farmers and Merchants Trust Co. in 2012 and holds the title of senior vice president and strategic risk and operating officer. He manages the Santa Barbara office of F&M Trust Co.

Tabar has more than 35 years of experience in financial and fiduciary services, including positions with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Bank of the West, among others. He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from U.S. International University in San Diego, and his master of business administration degree in financial management from National University in Los Angeles.

He has specialized training in trust and fiduciary risk and compliance and is a Certified Trust Auditor (CTA), a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and a Certified Securities Operation Professional (CSOP). Tabar also has served several years on the boards of the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Tabar and his wife are the parents of a daughter, a son and two grandchildren.

Ralston is serving as the interim executive vice president of educational programs at Santa Barbara City College. In this role, she provides leadership and oversight to all instructional and student services programs. In addition, she is actively engaged in enrollment management, accreditation and strategic planning.

Before coming to SBCC, she served as the vice president for student learning at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, overseeing the academics affairs of the college. Before that, she was the dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Before moving into administration, Ralston was a faculty member and division chair of English and written communications at Tacoma Community College and a lecturer at the University of Washington in American ethnic studies. She has her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Oregon and her master’s and doctorate from the University of Washington in comparative literature.

Stark is president of the Academic Senate at SBCC, a tenured professor of journalism, chair of the journalism department and faculty adviser to The Channels. She has taught at SBCC since 1990 after working for 10 years as a newspaper reporter and editor in the San Francisco Bay Area. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature and social sciences from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in journalism from UC Berkeley.

Stark has mentored some of the most successful community college student newspaper staffs in the state. Her students repeatedly have won top honors from the Journalism Association of Community Colleges, the California Newspaper Publishers Association and the Associated Collegiate Press. She’s also a leader in lower-division journalism education and has served on the JACC Board of Directors since 2011, the last three years as faculty president. She was named the 2006 Community College Adviser of the Year by the California Press Association

Stark is now studying creative nonfiction writing at UCLA. She is working on expanding the SBCC journalism program for students who wish to read, study and write nonfiction prose that transcends the limits of daily news writing.

Starting this summer, she began serving as president of the Academic Senate, representing 244 full-time and 530 adjunct faculty teaching at the college.

— Jennifer LeMay is the director of marketing and communications for the SBCC Foundation.