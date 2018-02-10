SBCC Freshmen Make Solid Debut for Swim Team

Swimming

Sarah Parson and Kelee Shimizu made a big splash in their collegiate swimming debuts on Friday at the Ventura Aquatic Center with Parson finishing second in the WSC Pentathlon and Shimizu taking third.

The freshman duo were key players on the SBCC women’s water polo team that won the CCCAA State title last November.

The pentathlon is a series of five events and the winner is determined by total points.

Torie White of Cuesta won three events (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 100 IM) and captured the overall title with 89 points. Parson was second with 78 points and Shimizu was third at 67.

Parson won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.76) and was second in the 100 IM (1:04.87), just 0.86 seconds behind White. Shimizu, a freshman from Hawaii, was second in the 100 free (56.46) and 100 butterfly (1:01.81) and third in the 100 IM (1:05.85).

“I was really happy with the meet, we learned a lot about ourselves,” said fifth-year coach Chuckie Roth. “Lily Riley was the surprise of the meet. She really swam well and will be looked upon as a leader in the butterfly events.

“Parson and Shimizu seem to be two of the front-runners in the conference. Shimizu will be huge in the distance events. I anticipate great things from her. I would not rule out a few school records. Parson swam great in the 100 breast and got better as the meet went on.”

Meagan Mckillican placed between 11th (IM) and 15th in all five events. Emma Fraser, the MVP of the State water polo tournament, was 17th in the 100 back and 18th in the 100 IM.

“We have a team made up of 12 water polo players and two traditional swimmers,” added Roth. “Regardless, all 14 have huge hearts. I think this group will live up to the traditions of the past and surprise themselves.”

The Vaqueros finished fourth in the State swimming & diving meet the last two years. They’re 80-1 in the last three seasons with three straight WSC championships and a 63-match win streak in conference.

SBCC will compete in its first diving meet on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Mt. SAC Invitational and will swim in the same event on Friday, Feb. 23.

