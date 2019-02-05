SBCC Gets Comeback Baseball Win in Game Called by Snow

Baseball

SBCC rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead over Antelope Valley on Tuesday, then had their baseball game called by snow in Lancaster.

The Vaqueros (5-0) trailed 5-2 after five innings with the weather in the high 30s, 25-mph winds and occasional snow flurries. The Marauders are 0-4.

The Vaqueros were held to three hits but benefitted from eight walks, two hit batters and two errors that led to five unearned runs. They scored their last four runs on bases-loaded walks with two outs in the top of the sixth.

Nicholas Prainito opened the sixth inning with a double to left. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Logan Pollack’s groundout to shortstop.

Phil Quartararo walked, Elijah Hodges reached on an error and Alex Holets walked to load the bases. Robert Mendoza came on in relief and he promptly walked Patrick Caulfield and Boston Hubbard to force in two runs and tie the game at 5-5.

Travis Bowe replaced Mendoza and served up two more bases-loaded walks to Jacob Bravo and Prainito, scoring Holets and Caulfield. The game was called with the bases loaded in the top of sixth and two outs.

Tristan Perrin, a 6-3 freshman right-hander from Thousand Oaks, made his first start for the Vaqueros and gave up four runs (one earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Logan Hudson earned his first college win with 1 2/3 innings of one-run, two-hit baseball.

The Vaqueros tied the game 1-1 on a second-inning double by Benjamin Martz and an RBI single by Pollack. They took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Prainito walked, Martz reached on an error and Pollack advanced the runners on a sacrifice bunt. Prainito scored an unearned run on Quartararo’s groundout to short.

The Vaqueros will play a three-game series with L.A. Pierce, starting Thursday at 2 p.m. in Woodland Hills and continuing on Friday at Pershing Park, also at 2 p.m.



