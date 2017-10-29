SBCC Goes 3-0 in Weekend Halloween Tournament

Water Polo

It’s a little spooky when you realize that the SBCC women’s water polo team scored 13 goals in three straight games in their Halloween Tournament at Santa Barbara High.

The third-ranked Vaqueros (24-3) went 3-0, beating Southwestern 13-4 on Friday, Saddleback 13-6 on Saturday morning and then casting a spell on L.A. Pierce in a 13-2 WSC triumph on Saturday afternoon.

The Vaqueros went 4-0 at home this year and they're 19-0 in four years at San Marcos High and SBHS.

Emma Fraser scored five times in the win over Saddleback. The Vaqueros led 5-3 at halftime and 7-5 in the third quarter before closing with a 6-1 run. Fraser, a freshman from Victoria, British Columbia, also had three steals and two assists. She leads the Vaqueros in goals (60), assists (25) and steals (49).

Meagan Mckillican had three goals and two steals while Melisa Walk made six saves in the cage.

Sam Guerino talliled a season-high five goals and three steals in the win over Pierce. The Vaqueros led 5-1 at halftime and 9-1 after three quarters. Lily Riley registered three steals, two assists and drew six ejections.

SBCC went 6-0 in the WSC regular season and will be the No. 1 seed for this week’s conference tournament at Citrus College in Glendora. The Vaqueros have won the last three WSC crowns and they’re 32-2 all-time with a 22-game win streak.

The Vaqueros open play in the WSC Tournament on Friday in a 2:45 p.m. semifinal match.