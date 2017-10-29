Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Goes 3-0 in Weekend Halloween Tournament

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 29, 2017 | 12:13 a.m.

It’s a little spooky when you realize that the SBCC women’s water polo team scored 13 goals in three straight games in their Halloween Tournament at Santa Barbara High.

The third-ranked Vaqueros (24-3) went 3-0, beating Southwestern 13-4 on Friday, Saddleback 13-6 on Saturday morning and then casting a spell on L.A. Pierce in a 13-2 WSC triumph on Saturday afternoon.

The Vaqueros went 4-0 at home this year and they're 19-0 in four years at San Marcos High and SBHS.

Emma Fraser scored five times in the win over Saddleback. The Vaqueros led 5-3 at halftime and 7-5 in the third quarter before closing with a 6-1 run. Fraser, a freshman from Victoria, British Columbia, also had three steals and two assists. She leads the Vaqueros in goals (60), assists (25) and steals (49).

Meagan Mckillican had three goals and two steals while Melisa Walk made six saves in the cage.

Sam Guerino talliled a season-high five goals and three steals in the win over Pierce. The Vaqueros led 5-1 at halftime and 9-1 after three quarters. Lily Riley registered three steals, two assists and drew six ejections.

SBCC went 6-0 in the WSC regular season and will be the No. 1 seed for this week’s conference tournament at Citrus College in Glendora. The Vaqueros have won the last three WSC crowns and they’re 32-2 all-time with a 22-game win streak.

The Vaqueros open play in the WSC Tournament on Friday in a 2:45 p.m. semifinal match.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 