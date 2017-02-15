SBCC Golf Struggles Through Eagle Classic Tourney

Golf

Theo Andre-Fouet shot a season-best 72 and took fourth on Wednesday in the Eagle Classic men’s golf tournament, hosted by Mt. San Jacinto at Soboda Springs CC.

SBCC placed eighth in the 15-team field with 385 strokes. Riverside was the winner at 367. Orange Coast took second at 372, followed by Ventura (373), Palomar (380) and Mt. San Jacinto (381).

Andre-Fouet is a freshman from France. Niels Andersen and JB Jandro shot 76 for the Vaqueros and Brant Schenk carded a 78.

“Most of our guys got off to poor starts and we had a lot of big numbers,” said Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez. “We normally play this course a lot better. We set a goal for all the guys to be in the mid-70s and four of them made it. I knew we’d need some red numbers (under par) to contend for the title.”

The Vaqueros (21-12) will host WSC No. 1 on Monday at the Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang, starting at 10:30 a.m.