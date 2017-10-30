Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Golf

SBCC Golfers Clinch Third Straight WSC Team Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 30, 2017 | 7:43 a.m.

SBCC’s Elly Carlson fired a 2-over 75 to claim medalist honors on Sunday in the ninth WSC women’s golf tournament at Kern River GC in Bakersfield.

Stephanie Farouze shot 79 to tie for third in the six-team, 34-player field. Lauren Calvin carded an 84 and tied for sixth.

The Vaqueros clinched their third straight WSC title by winning their ninth straight WSC tourney. They’re 71-1 on the year and 45-0 in conference. Canyons is 14 games back at 31-14 with one tourney left on Monday. 

SBCC had five players in the top 12 and shot 325. Moorpark was second at 352, followed by Canyons (353) and Bakersfield (362).

Carlson had four birdies in her round of 75 that tied her season best. Michaela Klundt of Antelope Valley was one stroke back at 76.

“I was happy with how we bunched our scores (five players between 75 and 87),” said coach Chuck Melendez. “Again, I know we can go a lot lower. Elly and Stephanie played great on a course that we were playing for the first time. We do need to figure out a way to finish stronger.”

The Vaqueros will try to complete their second straight undefeated conference season when they play in WSC No. 10 on Monday morning at Kern River.

The 36-hole WSC Finals are also being staged on Sunday and Monday.

WSC No. 9
At par-73 Kern River GC
Final scores
 Team -- 1, SBCC 325. 2, Moorpark 352. 3, Canyons 353. 4, Bakersfield 362. 5, Citrus 364. 6, Antelope Valley 389.
 Medalist (par 73) -- 1, Elly Carlson, SBCC, 75. 2, Michaela Klundt, Antelope Valley, 76. 3 (tie), Stephanie Farouze, SBCC, 79; Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 79; Natalie Salas, Moorpark, 79.
 SBCC scores -- 1, Carlson 75. 3 (tie), Farouze 79. 6 (tie), Lauren Calvin 84. 11 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 87, Elle Gaston 87. Jessica Safford 93.
 WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 45-0. 2, Canyons 31-14. 3, Moorpark 21-24. 4, Citrus 17-28. 5, Bakersfield 16-29. 6, Antelope Valley 5-40.
 SBCC overall record -- 71-1.

 

