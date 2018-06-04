Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:04 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

SBCC Golfers Finish 10th at Sandpiper Invitational

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 9, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.

Mikha Benedictus shot a 2-over 74 on Monday and tied for 10th in the Sandpiper Invitational men’s golf tournament at Sandpiper Golf Club.

Cypress won the 12-team tourney with five players between 73 and 76. The Chargers totaled 371, beating Riverside by five and Monterey Peninsula by seven. Canyons was fourth at 381 and tournament host SBCC took seventh at 391.

The event was a preview of the State Championships, which will be held on the same par-72, 7,159-yard Sandpiper beachside layout in Goleta on May 14.

Myoung Kim of Orange Coast was the medalist with a 3-under 69.

Benedictus, a former Dos Pueblos High star, started at No. 3 and he was hot right away with three birdies in his first seven holes.

“I started out really strong and then I started falling apart on the back,” said Benedictus, who had five birdies. “I lost a ball on 13 and made a birdie on my second ball, so that was a good bogey. A few holes later, I had more trouble and I ended up shooting 5-over on the back nine.

“I missed a good portion of the season with a broken hand and this was my fifth tournament. It was a good learning experience today. Our team has been a little bit up and down this year. We won our only WSC event in my first round back and we shot our best round of the season (369). If we pull together and come out strong, we can do something special.”

Felix Dine added a 78 for the Vaqueros, Kotaro Noda shot 79 and Zach Steinberger and Gabe Cloquet carded 80s.

“It was a little frustrating because this is our home course,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “We’ve put in a lot of practice in the last week or so. But it’s golf and this is not an easy course. The disappointing thing – and this has been the trend of the year – is we lost strokes at the end.

“Zach was 1-over two-thirds through his round and shot 80. Mikha got off to a great start, then struggled on the back nine. We have to keep working at it to finish strong.”

The Vaqueros will take next week off, then play in WSC No. 10, hosted by Citrus at San Dimas GC on April 23.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 