SBCC Golfers Finish 2nd in WSC Tourney No. 2

Golf

Alexa Bleth shot a season-best 80 to tie for second on Monday in WSC women’s golf tournament No. 2 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Bleth, a freshman from Novato High, was the fifth player in the Vaqueros’ six-woman lineup. Jessie Lin of Canyons was the medalist at 78. Bleth was two shots back in a second-place tie with Georgia Shevitt of Moorpark. SBCC’s Corina Garcia shot 83 to tie for seventh and Stephanie Farouze tied for ninth with an 84.

Canyons used a balanced attack to post its second straight WSC victory. They had five players between 78 and 84 and their 325 total was eight better than the Vaqueros’ 333.

The Cougars lead the six-team WSC race with a 10-0 record, two games ahead of the Vaqueros (8-2). Bakersfield was third on Monday (372) and is third in the conference standings (6-4).

“I was very pleased with the play of Alexa and Corina,” said Vaquero coach Chuck Melendez. “And our No. 6 Kayla Karst shot her best round of the year (86).”

Santa Barbara travels to Bakersfield for WSC No. 3 on Monday at Kern River Golf Course.



WSC No. 2

At par-72 Santa Barbara GC

Final scores

Team -- 1, Canyons 325. 2, SBCC 333. 3, Bakersfield 372. 4, Moorpark 408. 5, Citrus 412. 6, Antelope Valley 469.

Medalist (par 72) -- 1, Jessie Lin, Canyons, 78. 2 (tie), Alexa Bleth, SBCC, 80; Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 80. 4, Sydney Crawley, Bakersfield, 81.

SBCC scores -- 2 (tie), Bleth 80. 7 (tie), Corina Garcia 83. 9 (tie), Stephanie Farouze 84. 11 (tie), Lauren Calvin 86; Kayla Karst 86. Juliet Parsons 93.

WSC standings -- 1, Canyons 10-0. 2, SBCC 8-2. 3, Bakersfield 6-4. 4 (tie), Moorpark, Citrus 3-7. 6, Antelope Valley 0-10.

SBCC overall record -- 15-4.

