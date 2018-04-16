Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Golfers Finish Behind Canyons in 5th WSC Match

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 27, 2017 | 5:19 p.m.
Niels Andersen sinks a putt during his round of 76 at the Alisal Ranch Course. Andersen led SBCC to a second-place finish. (Dave Loveton photo)

Niels Andersen shot 76 on a windy Monday at the Alisal Ranch Golf Course in Solvang, guiding SBCC to second place in WSC No. 5.

Andersen, a sophomore from San Marcos High, tied for third in the 48-player field. Ben Campbell, the defending state champion from Canyons, was the medalist at even-par 72 and Jake Schultz of Glendale took second with a 74.

Canyons won its third WSC tourney this year with a 382 score that featured five players between 72 and 78. The Vaqueros were second at 399 and Ventura was two shots back at 401.

Theo Andre-Fouet and Brant Schenk carded 80s for the Vaqueros with Sean Mitton shooting 81 and Trent Caraher 82.

The wind was blowing unusually hard at The Alisal with gusts up to 25 mph in the early afternoon.

“We had things going early, then we couldn’t finish which has been the story of our season,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “I’m happy that we got second but I was hoping to see us get closer to Canyons. Those were some of the hardest wind gusts I’ve seen at Alisal.”

Canyons moved back into first in the WSC standings, vaulting over Ventura. The Cougars are 31-4 and the Pirates are a game back at 30-5. SBCC is third at 26-9 and Citrus is fourth at 21-14.

The Vaqueros will play in WSC No. 6 on Monday at the Tournament Players Course in Valencia, starting at 10 a.m.

