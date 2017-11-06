Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:01 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

SBCC Golfers Head to State Finals After Winning So Cal Championship

Coach Chuck Melendez and the SBCC women’s golf team won the Southern California Regional championship for the third straight year, Click to view larger
Coach Chuck Melendez and the SBCC women’s golf team won the Southern California Regional championship for the third straight year, (Courtesy photo)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 6, 2017 | 7:30 p.m.

Vanessa Watkins shot 78 on Monday and Elly Carlson carded an 80 to lead SBCC to the Southern Cal Regional women’s golf title at Temecula Creek Inn.

The Vaqueros edged Cuyamaca by a single shot, 661-662. Santa Barbara took a 7-stroke lead into Monday’s final round but the Coyotes turned in one of their best scores of the year (325) while the Vaqueros shot 331.

Canyons was third in the 10-team, two-day tourney at 696 and Moorpark finished fourth at 706. The top four teams advanced to the State Finals on Sunday and Monday at Morro Bay Golf Course.

“We didn’t play very well but we got the job done,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “Elly was very steady and Vanessa played a lot better today. She had a great putting round.”

Carlson shot 77 and 80 for a 157. She finished sixth after a scorecard playoff with JoJo Roecker of Canyons. Watkins (84-78) had a six-shot improvement and tied for eighth at 162. Jessica Safford was the third-best Vaquero scorer with rounds of 84 and 85.

It was the third straight Southern Cal title for SBCC, last year’s state runner-up. The Vaqueros improved to 85-1 this year and 184-2 the last two years. Both losses came to Sierra.

Kaylee Jeon of Fullerton was the medalist, shooting 75 and 77 for an 8-over 152. Kylie Sok (82-74) of Irvine Valley was second at 156.

“Jessica Safford was a big key to our victory,” said Melendez. “This was a tough course. The good news is we can play much better. It will be nice going to a familiar place for the State Finals.”

The Vaqueros won the North-South Invitational on the same Morro Bay course on Sept. 24-25. They beat defending state champion Sierra by 13 shots.

“Sierra has been posting some low scores lately,” Melendez added. “We’ll need a full team effort from all six players to win the title.”

Sierra shot 312 and 308 to win the Northern Cal title by 37 shots at Butte Creek CC.

The Vaqueros have four state championships and two runner-up finishes in the last 11 years. They won state titles in 2006, 2008, 2013 and 2015 and had the state individual champ each time.

Southern Cal Regional
At par-72 Temecula Creek Inn
Final 36-hole scores
 Team (top 4 advance to State Finals) -- 1, SBCC 330-331--661. 2, Cuyamaca 337-325--662. 3, Canyons 349-347--696. 4, Moorpark 356-350--706. 5, Saddleback 356-353--709. 6, Irvine Valley 356-357--713. 7, Fullerton 360-357--717. 8, Citrus 355-382--737. 9, Palomar 394-389--783. 10, Desert 394-394--788.
 Medalist -- 1, Kaylee Jeon, Fullerton, 75-77--152. 2, Kylie Sok, Irvine Valley, 82-74--156. 3, Georgia Shevitt, Moorpark, 76-80--156. 4, Brittney Do, Saddleback, 79-77--156. 5, JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 77-80--157. 6, Elly Carlson, SBCC, 77-80--157. 7, Stephanie Ksiazek, Cuyamaca, 81-80--161. 8 (tie), Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 84-78--162; Leanna Mena, Cuyamaca, 83-79--162.
 SBCC scores -- 6, Carlson 77-80--157. 8 (tie), Watkins 84-78--162. Jessica Safford 84-85--169, Lauren Calvin 86-88--174, Stephanie Farouze 85-95--180, Elle Gaston 93-88--181.
 SBCC overall record -- 85-1.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 