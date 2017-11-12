SBCC Golfers in Second Place After First Day of State Championship

Golf

Vanessa Watkins shot a 4-over 76 on Sunday and SBCC is tied for second after the first round of the CCCAA State Women’s Golf Championships at Morro Bay Golf Course.

Modesto, the Northern Cal runner-up, grabbed the opening-day lead with a 316. The Southern Cal champion Vaqueros are eight strokes back, tied for second at 324 with defending state champ Sierra. Canada of Redwood City is fourth at 325 and Cuyamaca of El Cajon is fifth at 331.

Watkins, a sophomore from nearby Arroyo Grande, is tied for ninth in the 55-player field. She finished seventh in last year’s State Finals on the same course where the Vaqueros placed second in 2016.

Lauren Calvin carded an 81 for the Vaqueros and is tied for 21st. Stephanie Farouze is tied for 24th with an 82 and Elle Gaston is tied for 29th at 85.

Nao Bando of Sierra and Brittney Do of Saddleback tied for medalist honors at 1-under 71. Kylie Sok of Irvine Valley is third at 72 and Janita Vongphoumy of Modesto is fourth at 74.

The final round will get under way on Monday at 8:30 a.m.



State Championships

At par-72 Morro Bay GC

First round

Team -- 1, Modesto 316. 2 (tie), SBCC, Sierra 324. 4, Canada 325. 5, Cuyamaca 331. 6, Butte 354. 7, Moorpark 356. 8, Canyons 364.

Medalist -- 1 (tie), Nao Brando, Sierra, 71; Brittney Do, Saddleback, 71. 3, Kylie Sok, Irvine Valley, 72. 4, Janita Vongphoumy, Modesto, 74.

SBCC scores -- 9 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 76. 21 (tie), Lauren Calvin 81. 24 (tie), Stephanie Farouze 82. 29 (tie), Elle Gaston 85. 32 (tie), Jessica Safford 86. 36 (tie), Elly Carlson 87.

