SBCC Golfers Open Season With Win at Pt. Conception Open

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 28, 2019 | 7:59 p.m.

SBCC’s first team had something to prove on Monday and prove it they did with a 372 (74.4 avg.) that lifted them to a one-stroke win in the season-opener Pt. Conception Open men’s golf tournament at La Purisima Golf Club.

The Vaqueros started the second and final round of the 13-team tournament nine strokes behind SBCC’s second team. The Vaquero-1 group posted a 762 to beat Palomar by a stroke and SBCC-2 (381-384) by three shots. Reedley was fourth at 768.

Preston Gomersall, SBCC’s freshman standout, shot 68 on Sunday and led by five strokes. He turned in a 79 on Monday and tied for third at 147, one stroke behind the co-medalists – Dalton Davenport (75-71--146) of Cypress) and Kyoshiro Azumada (74-72--146) of Palomar.

Theo Andre-Fouet, a sophomore from France, added a 1-under 71 for the Vaqueros’ first unit and Gabe Cloquet of Belgium shot 72. The Vaqueros’ No. 1 team had six players between 71 and 79.

Felix Dine and Joachim Toft led the second unit with both shooting 75-76 for a 7-over total of 151. Skyler Booth and JB Jandro were two shots back at 153.

Eleven of the 12 Vaqueros shot in the 70s on Monday.

“It was a great day to be a Vaquero,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “Theo was our low scorer coming into the tourney and it was great to see him back to the way he can play on Monday.

“We’re going to have great competition for our top 6 spots this year and the top 6 will have to be consistent if they hope to keep playing.” 

SBCC will play in WSC No. 1 on Monday at Valencia CC, starting at 10 a.m.

